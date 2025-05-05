Diamondbacks Reveal New City Connect Jerseys
At long last, the Arizona Diamondbacks revealed their newest City Connect uniform set on Monday, as announced by the team.
(Video courtesy of Arizona Diamondbacks Communications)
The new jerseys feature a similar "Serpientes" wording on the front to their previous City Connect set, but sport a purple gradient as their main color, with teal lettering and a snakeskin-pattern design.
Though the team has kept the "Serpientes" moniker, the new jerseys are intended to further reflect Phoenix night life, rather than the desert sand, in addition to paying homage to the D-backs' original, purple and teal jerseys from the early 2000s.
The Diamondbacks issued a press release on the new uniforms, which reads as follows:
"The Arizona Diamondbacks have unveiled their new Nike City Connect Serpientes uniforms, a cutting-edge redesign representing the iconic Diamondbacks jerseys over the years, focusing on vibrant colors and reimagining traditional patterning to create something unmistakably Arizona.
"The new uniforms will be debuted this Friday, May 9 during the Diamondbacks game against the Dodgers and the team’s first night of Mexican Heritage Weekend. The team will wear the jerseys again on Saturday, May 10, and every Friday home game throughout the rest of the 2025 season.
"Following the success of the original City Connect jerseys, the Nike City Connect 2.0 "Serpientes" uniforms bring a fresh and visually dynamic interpretation of the team’s connection to Arizona, drawing inspiration from previous Diamondbacks jerseys, the state’s rich cultural diversity, and Arizona’s desert surroundings. The name “Serpientes,” Spanish for snakes, symbolizes the Diamondbacks’ fierce competitive nature and connects directly with the team's identity.
The team described the significance of each jersey feature in the release:
“Arizona Born” Collar Graphic: The only major sports team born with Arizona in its name, this motto pays homage to a legacy rooted in the desert and built for the entire state.
“Flag” Patch: The flag patch unites the team and its state, a symbol of its unwavering connection.
“Established” Jock Tag: The mark celebrates the establishment of the team (1998) and Arizona (48thState).
"Jersey Details: The jersey pays tribute to the team’s history, blending elements of the original pinstripes with a snakeskin pattern.
Sleeve Trim: The sleeve features a modern interpretation of the distinctive braiding from the team’s classic alternate uniforms.
"The Cap: The “S” logo makes its on-field cap debut, standing out in the classic purple and teal colorway."
Beginning Monday at 10:00 a.m., fans will be able to purchase the new jerseys, and similar related Serpientes-themed merch at the D-backs' team shop inside Chase Field. Supplies will be limited.
The team will also give away a City Connect-themed Geraldo Perdomo bobbleheads on May 31, for the first 20,000 fans in attendance.