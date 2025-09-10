Diamondbacks' Ryne Nelson Leads MLB in Unfortunate Stat
Arizona Diamondbacks right-hander Ryne Nelson leads Major League Baseball in a truly unfortunate statistical category, but rising star is taking it in stride.
Nelson, who has been one of the Diamondbacks' most consistent starting pitchers this season, leads MLB in the "Wins Lost" stat. Meaning, Nelson has left a game in line for the win, only to have his bullpen blow the lead.
That can be tough to swallow, especially considering Nelson is 7-3 this season with a very respectable 3.48 ERA. If all seven of those lost wins flipped in his favor, he'd be tied with San Francisco Giants ace Logan Webb for the fifth-most wins in the majors.
Granted, pitcher wins are anything but the most important stats to examine, but it's hard to not feel as if Nelson has deserved most, if not all, of those wins.
But the 27-year-old righty doesn't seem to care much about that stat. In fact, he hardly cares about any personal stat.
On Tuesday, Nelson spoke to Arizona Sports 98.7's Burns & Gambo Show on Tuesday about his outlook on a number such as this one:
Arizona Diamondbacks' Ryne Nelson Reacts to Unfortunate Stat
Nelson said he cares more about the team win than his own.
"I think it's just tougher for me for the team stats," he said. "I'm not super into personal stats and stuff like that. The only stat I really care about is team winning. So I think those games where I might not get the win, but the team gets the win, I'm happy about that.
"I think the only disappointing thing is that the team gets the loss. I just try to go out there and do my job and put the team in a good position to win. When I can leave the ballgame in that situation, whether I get the win at the end of the game or not, it's very focused on the team stats."
One might assume that is a political answer — the "right" thing to say when being interviewed. But Nelson said he doesn't even know his own personal numbers. He simply focuses on going out there and helping his team win.
"I couldn't really tell you any of my personal stats," he said. "I try not to look at that stuff and treat each individual game as its own challenge and go out there and do my best to perform.
"Individual stats, not a big burden to me. Just very focused on the team, the team getting the Ws in the W column. The guys are going out there grinding. They're doing what they can to bring home those wins. Sometimes the cards just don't fall that way," Nelson said.
The Diamondbacks' bullpen has ruined many an excellent start, but Arizona's issues this season have certainly been no fault of Nelson's.