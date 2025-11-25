How Injuries Derailed Key D-backs Reliever's Season

The Arizona Diamondbacks' bullpen was one of the many unstable factors in the disappointing season that was 2025.

As a result, it took no less than 42 different arms to pitch at least one inning for the D-backs this past season. And in the process, they lost multiple key members of their "A" bullpen.

One such leverage arm, who has been one of Arizona's most important relievers in recent years, was big righty Kevin Ginkel. Ginkel dealt with injury and underperformance in 2025, finishing with numbers that betrayed his reputation as a critical leverage arm.

As Arizona Diamondbacks On SI continues to break down the seasons of each individual member of the 2025 D-backs, the below article will be updated live with each proper link:

Related Content: Breaking Down Every Diamondbacks Player's 2025 Season

Arizona Diamondbacks 2025 Player Review: Kevin Ginkel

Kevin Ginkel 2025 and career stats | Alex D'Agostino

Ginkel, who had been one of Arizona's postseason heroes in 2023 and a reliable leverage reliever in 2024, landed on the injured list prior to the onset of the 2025 season with a surprise injury — shoulder inflammation.

Ginkel would not make his season debut for the D-backs until April 30. But the following month was disastrous, as he was responsible for two five-run innings in which he recorded only one out — the second of which came in the midst of an ugly stretch of 10 earned runs in four appearances.

But the right-hander began to stabilize in July, looking much more like his old, reliable self. Over his final 11 appearances of the season, he allowed just two earned runs while striking out nine and walking three.

But then, on August 4, Ginkel would find himself back on the IL, this time with a right shoulder sprain. It was reportedly unrelated to his previous injury, but it still ended his 2025, banishing him to the 60-day IL.

Ginkel's ugly numbers certainly were a product of some poor outings, but his second injury came right as he was pitching his best, further limiting an already-banged-up D-backs bullpen.

The injury may have hurt his fastball velocity and command, as well. His four-seam averaged just 94.9 MPH, over a full MPH down from 2024. While he still struck out over 10 batters per nine, he issued 4.56 walks per nine — walking 13 in 25.2 innings.

Kevin Ginkel: 2026 Outlook

Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Kevin Ginkel reacts after allowing Houston Astros' Christian Walker to hit the game-winning RBI-single in the ninth inning at Chase Field in Phoenix on July 23, 2025. | Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

2026 will be a relatively pivotal year for Ginkel. The D-backs tendered him a contract at the recent deadline, but another down season may signal the end of Ginkel's tenure in Arizona.

In general, the righty has performed better than his raw ERA. His 3.64 FIP is that of a sturdy reliever, significantly undermining the 7.36 ERA.

If the right-hander can return to his previous form, he'll be an asset out of Arizona's bullpen. But after two significant shoulder injuries, that may be difficult.

Arizona Diamondbacks Latest News