Diamondbacks Scouting Director Discusses Newest Shortstop JD Dix
With the 35th overall pick on day one of the MLB Draft, the Arizona Diamondbacks selected JD Dix, a high school shortstop out of Whitefish Bay, Wisconsin, the very same high school that D-backs franchise legend Craig Counsell attended.
The 18-year-old is a switch-hitter, with a high level of athleticism at his shortstop position. He grades out consistently above average on a 20-80 scale, with 55 grades on his hit, run, arm, and field tools, and a very mature approach at the plate.
“A really exciting total package there," said D-backs scouting director Ian Rebhan, "JD played on the summer circuit and we see him as someone who plays shortstop as a switch hitter."
Dix's athleticism in the field makes him a versatile defender, well-suited to playing shortstop at the next level, and his hit tool potential, coupled with above-average speed aligns well with the chaotic style of Arizona's offense.
At only 18, he's years away from cracking a major league roster, but Rebhan noted Dix's undeniable raw skills and potential to become an exceptional, extremely-athletic shortstop for the D-backs organization
“A lot of comfort in the bat there, from both sides [of the plate]... He’s a plus runner, he’s super athletic... We see him as someone that plays the middle of the field and plays shortstop, that has a really interesting athletic offensive profile as well.”
The only aspect of his game that might be lacking is the power, which grades out at 45. Considering his 6-foot-2, 180-pound frame, it might come as a surprise that he's not a hard-slugging bat, but this current deficiency could partly stem from his disciplined approach.
He's not a swing-away hitter, and instead boasts a simplistic, controlled swing that profiles well as an all-fields contact approach, coupled with a good eye. He's able to use the entire field and make consistent contact, without too much wasted energy and a disciplined motion.
His senior year saw him take the biggest dip in numbers of his high school career. After hitting .429 and .507 his freshman and sophomore year, and .373 his junior year over his most games in a season, his average dropped to .294, with just one home run in his final year.
Part of this drop was due to a shoulder injury, as the young infielder needed surgery to repair a torn labrum, missing part of the season. This put a significant damper on his bat speed and arm strength, but Rebhan assuaged concern over the injury's long-term significance.
“He missed a little bit of the early part of this season," Rebhan acknowledged, "our guys, our area scout up there did such a good job of getting us in there when he was healthy. We watched him all the way to the end, and he ended up playing shortstop at the end of the year."
Rebhan said Dix's shoulder looks "good to go," and that the organization is "totally comfortable" with where the young shortstop is at in his recovery from injury. While shoulder injuries like that can hamper a player's development, especially in the arm and power tool, Rebhan appeared confident that it won't affect his long-term role.
“Like anything, coming back from injury, but all of our people saw him, it looks fine, and we have every belief that he’s going to stay as a shortstop, there’s not any concerns there," Rebhan said.