Arizona Diamondbacks, With the 35th Pick, Draft JD Dix
The Arizona Diamondbacks drafted star shortstop prospect JD Dix out of Whitefish Bay, Wisconsin. That's the same program that former MLB star Craig Counsell came from.
Dix has great potential but was slowed the past year with a torn labrum that needed surgery. However, that wasn't until he tried to play through it which shows what a committed player Dix is.
The switch-hitting shortstop drives the ball to all parts of the field with a disciplined approach. He stays on the ball and uses a very simple swing to consistently make contact with the ball. This will allow him to strike out less and hit for higher averages. His hit tool is graded at 55.
His bat speed is enough to project him to hit 20 or so homers when he fully develops and fills out his 6'2 frame.
MLB Pipeline compares his play to DJ LeMahieu, a great offensive hitter in his prime who won multiple batting titles.
Assuming his arm heals up enough to maintain his 55 arm grade, Dix has the glove and arm strength to stick at shortstop and be an MLB caliber infielder. Worst case, he would move to second base if the arm strength doesn't return quickly or good enough.
His 55-grade speed indicates that he has the ability to steal 15-20 bases, which, when paired with his power, could make him a 20/20 player at the height of his ability. This is all projection as he is just 18 years old and has plenty of growing to do.
Regardless, the Arizona Diamondbacks got three strong players to add to their prospect pool. All three new D-backs prospects will be ranked fairly high in their system when including Ryan Waldschmidt and Slade Caldwell.
The next Diamondbacks pick is at No. 64 in the second round of the MLB Draft.