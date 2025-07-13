MLB Insider Says Diamondbacks are Sellers, Making Stars Available
The Arizona Diamondbacks head into play on Sunday with a 46-50 record, 6.5 games out of the third NL Wild Card. As reported on Saturday, their position in the standings and their ever-lengthening injured list already precluded the team from being aggressive buyers at the trade deadline.
Now, MLB Insider and long time USA Today columnist Bob Nightengale has reported that rival general managers are saying the D-backs are definitely sellers, and are making starting pitchers Zac Gallen and Merrill Kelly available, along with infielders Eugenio Suarez and Josh Naylor.
Not mentioned in the article is outfielder/DH Randal Grichuk, who has a mutual option.
Nightengale reports that the Mariners would love to have Suarez back and that they're also interested in Naylor as well.
Other contenders in need of a third baseman that have been linked to Suarez are the New York Yankees and the Milwaukee Brewers.
Suarez has 31 homers already this season and has hit 52 homers over his last 162 games since July 12 of last year, the fourth most behind only Aaron Judge, Shohei Ohtani, and Cal Raleigh.
Suarez's 134 RBI during that span is the second most in MLB. Suarez is earning $15 million.
Naylor is hitting .295 with 11 homers and 58 RBI, and has been a steady producer all year. Naylor has struck out only 46 times in 364 plate appearances, and has a 128 OPS+. He's earning $10.9 million this year.
The market for Gallen and Kelly should also be robust. Nightengale mentions the Blue Jays as a team that could aggressively pursue Gallen.
With so many top line players turning free agent in 2026, it makes sense for the D-backs to explore the market and make moves to strengnthen their team for 2026 and beyond.
As we have written before, and is mentioned in the Nightengale article, the D-backs are after young, controllable pitching.
Ace starter Corbin Burnes was felled by an elbow injury and will be out most or even all of 2026. Brandon Pfaadt and Eduardo Rodriguez are both under contract for the next several years, but both have ERA over five. Ryne Nelson is arbitration-eligible for 2026 and will not be a free agent until 2029.
Gallen, who is earning $13.5 million this year, is a Scott Boras client, and is almost sure to be offered (and decline) a qualifying offer and test free agency. But his sub-par season and 5.40 ERA have put a severe dent in both his trade value, and his potential free agent contract in 2026.
The D-backs will need to receive back more than the value of the compensation pick they would be likely to receive if they keep Gallen until the end of the year.
Kelly is earning $7 million this year and will be entering his age-37 season. Kelly went to school in Arizona and makes his offseason home here, and has indicated he really likes being here.
There is always the chance the D-backs could bring him back on a hometown discount, but that may not be realistic.
Kelly's steady performance, posting a 3.41 ERA in 111 innings this year and 3.44 ERA over the last four years has earned him the moniker Merrill the Mainstay.
He will almost certainly command a salary higher than the average 37-year old free agent pitcher. It will also be his last bite at the free agent apple.
It does not seem likely the D-backs will trade five of their pending free agents. They're not in a position to just strip down the team to a completely non-competitive level for the remainder of 2025. The damage to their ticket sales, including season ticket renewals would be immense.
But at this point, moving at least two, perhaps three of these five free agents seems highly likely. It's an enviable position to be in from the standpoint of being able to stock the roster for a future run at the playoffs.