Diamondbacks Sign Cristian Pache to Non-Roster Invite Deal
The Arizona Diamondbacks are in agreement with outfielder Cristian Pache on a minor league NRI deal, according to Steve Gilbert of MLB.com.
Pache spent 2024 with three different organizations throughout the year, and has struggled to find his footing in the big leagues. Since making his MLB debut with the Braves in 2020, the 26 year old center fielder has spent time with Oakland, Miami, Philadelphia, and Baltimore.
This deal with the Diamondbacks is no certain thing, as it comes with a Non-Roster Invite to Spring Training starting this February.
On a surface level this fit makes little sense, as Pache has not found success with the bat at a major league level to this point. Digging deeper though there are some key elements of his game that seemed to peak Mike Hazen's interest.
Pache is a right-hand hitting defensive wizard in center field. He had a Fielding Run Value of +5 in 2024, while not qualified with his limited playing time, but also had +3 Defensive Runs Saved with Philadelphia last year.
He also brings an asset to the outfield that no Diamondback of the current group has. Pache has an elite arm, so much so that he finished in 92nd percentile in arm strength. With none of Arizona's young outfield core holding a candle to this, Pache's arm could be a real asset.
The Diamondbacks currently have a logjam in the outfield, with Corbin Carroll, Alek Thomas, Jake McCarthy, and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. all on the Major League level. Still, there have been some rumors about potential deals involving McCarthy or Thomas.
A move involving one of the two young Diamondbacks outfielders not only drastically worsens the teams outfield depth, but decreases the club's speed on the basepaths.
Christian Pache ranks in the 80th percentile in sprint speed. This is not only a very important area for a center fielder, but a huge asset for a baserunning heavy team like the Diamondbacks.
Despite his high levels of speed however, Pache has only stolen 5 bases throughout his MLB career. Should he find his way to the majors with Arizona, this could change, with the D-backs being one of the most aggressive running teams in the league.
The bat is the main level of concern with Pache, as he has only 7 career home runs in 251 games in the big leagues, and has never had a wRC+ over 100 in a full season. This doesn't instill much confidence in his ability to break out, but he still has a shot at only 26 years old to prove his worth.
This move is not a bet on Pache as a big leaguer, but rather as athletic depth, should an injury or trade occur that requires an extra outfielder. He will certainly be a name to watch next spring as the Diamondbacks continue to gear up their new roster.
For more D-backs news make sure to stay locked in to all things Arizona Diamondbacks ON SI as we bring you off-season content.