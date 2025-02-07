Diamondbacks Sign Trey Mancini to MiLB Deal
The Arizona Diamondbacks and Trey Mancini have agreed to terms on a minor league contract with an invitation to Spring Training, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan. The veteran outfielder and first baseman will look to have a bounce-back campaign after not playing baseball in 2024.
The deal is very low-risk for the D-backs. Mancini was a successful player quite recently before falling into hardship in the second half of the 2022 season. The righty's best stretch of play came in four seasons between 2017 and 2021, where he belted 20+ home runs in each campaign.
While 2022 started similarly, hitting 10 home runs in 92 games with Baltimore, a trade to Houston seemed to cause issues.
The long-time Oriole had spent his entire career there up to this point, and after being traded his metrics cratered. His OPS+ plummeted from an excellent 116 in the first half to 76 with the Astros.
A letdown of a 2023 campaign with the Cubs left him in a precarious position entering 2024. Mancini spent spring with the Marlins but opted not to play baseball last season. In that time he stayed active according to reports, and will now try and play his way onto the Diamondbacks' 2025 roster.
This will be no easy feat. Arizona is dealing with a congested major league squad. A full outfield which recently added Randal Grichuk to the mix will be tough to break into, and 2024 All-Star first baseman Josh Naylor will be tough to expel from his position.
Still, Mancini will get a shot to make the team and prove that he can still play. For the D-backs, he will serve as veteran depth, and in case of injury, he could certainly serve the team well.
With Spring Training right around the corner, the righty will join the Diamondbacks at Salt River Fields very soon where fans can watch his pursuit of a roster spot live.