D-backs' Torey Lovullo Gives Andrew Saalfrank Injury Update
Arizona Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo gave injury updates on a number of players, including one reliever on the current active roster.
Diamondbacks' Andrew Saalfrank Still Dealing With Sore Shoulder
During Friday night's press conference Torey Lovullo revealed that Andrew Saalfrank was not available to pitch. At the time he said, "We're trying to figure out exactly what the pattern is and the usage for him. He's not 100%. He was one of the relievers that was unavailable today."
On follow-up Saturday afternoon, Lovullo indicated that they are operating under the assumption that he will be available for Saturday's game.
At the same time, Lovullo said due to the timing, with so few games remaining, an injured list stint is ruled out. Pitchers must remain on the injured list at least 15 days, but the season is over on September 28.
"He wants to pitch, he wants to gut things out," said Lovullo. "We're going to see it through with him."
Surgery Still Not Ruled Out for Tyler Locklear
First baseman Tyler Locklear was injured on a collision at first base, which landed him on the injured list. In previous media sessions Lovullo chose not clarify if the main issue was elbow or shoulder, or both.
Locklear is in limbo, waiting for surgeon Keith Meister to return from an overseas vacation. Once he examines Locklear in person, the decision will be made.
Said Lovullo: "We've seen what the issues are. We just don't know what the program will be. Once we get to that point, we'll figure out what his offseason should be like. One of them is conservative, and one of them is surgical. So we have to figure that out."
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Update
Gurriel is doing well, in recovery from surgery for ACL reconstruction. The plan is for him to remain in Los Angeles until it's time to take the sutures out. He is expected to transition back to Arizona within the next few days. His timeline remains nine to twelve months to return to play.
Tommy John Surgery Players Return to Throwing Order
Blake Walston was the first of five Diamondbacks pitchers to get Tommy John surgery this year, back in March. He has begun a throwing program.
The order to return to throwing for the remaining four pitchers is as follows:
A.J. Puk, Corbin Burnes, Justin Martinez, and Tommy Henry. No specific dates were given for when those throwing programs would begin.
Cristian Mena Had a Setback
Cristian Mena has been out with a shoulder strain. He had begun a throwing program and the reports had seemed positive as his throwing distances increased.
Mena experienced some tightness, and had to pull back from his program. Thus, progress towards getting up on a mound has been halted. He will certainly not be back before the end of this season.
Along with Mena, Kevin Ginkel and Pavin Smith are in the same group of players whose season has ended, but the team expects them to go through a normal, healthy offseason.
"There was hope that they would come back," Lovullo said. "But just to get them through a normal healthy offseason, let them ramp up and have their progression start sometime in November, December, or January. "
Lovullo Disagreed with Non-Obstruction Call on Stolen Base
In the top of the sixth inning, Nick Castellanos struck out with Brandon Marsh on first base. Marsh took off to steal second on the player, and Castellanos crossed in front of the plate, clearly obstructing Moreno, who was completely blocked from getting off a throw by Castellanos.
But the home plate umpire did not feel it was obstruction and denied the call for the D-backs. Both Moreno and Lovullo argued, but to no avail.
The question came up as to whether Moreno should have attempted a throw and initiate contact with Castellanos to draw the call. Lovullo explained that might have helped, but there was no way to get the call overturned.