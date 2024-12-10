Diamondbacks' Torey Lovullo Speaks at MLB Winter Meetings
The MLB Winter Meetings began Monday afternoon, as each team's executives and coaches convene in Dallas, Texas in the midst of the 2024 off-season.
Arizona Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo met with reporters to discuss a variety of topics, ranging from his own club, to major moves and conversations across MLB.
The D-backs have plenty to address, with significant looming holes with regard to both pitching and hitting.
Roster Moves
Though Lovullo said he has yet to get a feel for the potential moves general manager Mike Hazen is looking to make, he did note one need: pitching.
"I will say that our front office is always constantly trying to upgrade. You know the special spots
they live in. It's the controllable starting pitching, always looking for bullpen pieces," Lovullo said.
While the need for a closer always seems to lurk around the trade and free agency rumors, Lovullo said he felt strongly about reliever A.J. Puk, and the continued development of right-hander Justin Martinez.
"That's a really good place for us to start," said Lovullo "I'll leave it up to the group, to how they develop the plan, how they push the ball forward to make our team as strong as possible."
Lovullo also addressed right-hander Drey Jameson. The flamethrowing Jameson has split time between the rotation and bullpen, and is coming off Tommy John Surgery, finally ready to pitch again in 2025.
The manager said that the initial plan will be to keep Jameson stretched out, though whether he remains a full-time starter or reliever has yet to be decided, along with his potential innings count.
Righty Slade Cecconi will be similarly evaluated, after 2024 saw him attempt a relatively unsuccessful transition to the bullpen. He'll also start stretched out, but with the possibility of seeing a relief role.
The 89-Win Season
Of course, it's not as if the D-backs have to approach the offseason as if they're coming off an unsuccessful year. While an argument can be made that missing the playoffs was a failure, the truth is that the club did win 89 games, an impressive number by most years' standards.
Lovullo said it's been difficult to process that disappointing result, in the context of a team that still put forth a spirit of winning.
"I've been having a tough time kind of digesting that, figuring out how we could win one
more game, because that's where we live. We live in that space. We live in that space of winning
that little inch that's going to help us win a game and get us into the playoffs. ...
"I don't know what would have happened in the years past. But I think in a lot of cases [89 wins] gets
you into the big dance. But, yeah, I pride myself on talking about and believing in pitching
going hand-in-hand with defense because it's what gets you to win a world championship.
"It's my gut feel. I don't think it's a crazy recipe. It's worked before in the past. ... I thought about it a little bit afterwards, and, yeah, I think we need to pitch the baseball better for sure. And I think there's some plays on defense I feel like we've got to make a little more efficient. And we will," Lovullo said.
Third Base Coach Shaun Larkin
But regardless of who's pitching or playing defense come Opening Day, the D-backs will put forward a much different coaching staff than 2024. One such change was the shift in role of previous Farm Director Shaun Larkin.
Larkin was named third base and infield coach last month, replacing Tony Perezchica, who departed for the Astros.
Lovullo said he has a "very long history" with Larkin, including managing him and coaching him in the infield when Larkin was a minor leaguer.
"I feel very comfortable knowing the personality and what drives him every single day. I also got a chance to know him as a staff member on the other side of it as our farm director. So I know there's incredible initiative and creativity. So that's what I was looking for. It was a really easy fit for me..."
"He wants to be on the diamond, in the dirt, getting dirty with the boys. That's part of what
made him the player that he was," the manager said.
"Being the farm director for the Arizona Diamondbacks is not an easy job. It's a very demanding job. And he accepted that role. But I think when the opportunity came for him to get back into the uniform, he was really excited about it."
Free Agents
With a plethora of of free agents set to leave the D-backs, Lovullo emphasized DH Joc Pederson and first baseman Christian Walker. Both are free agents, in search of an assumedly large payday.
Lovullo said it's "overwhelming" to think about so many key parts of the club leaving, and said he didn't know whether there was a plan to engineer a return for either player, but the skipper said he was proud of his players for putting themselves in a desirable position in the market.
"Think about, [Walker] was a waiver claim. He reinvented himself and turned his whole life
around by hard work and dedication. It's just a great story. So I'm really proud of him. Wherever he lands, I'm going to be super happy for him. Does he land on our team? I don't know what that answer is," Lovullo said.
"But, yeah, I think it could be a little bit overwhelming if we have some space to fill the way we
potentially could with Joc and Walk moving on. That's a lot of offense. ... but we'll figure it out."
Lovullo said Pavin Smith's name would remain in the mix to potentially help replace some of the departing free agents' production.
"Pavin can hit. He can hit. And he's still developing. I know that he wants an opportunity. He's been very patient. He's been back in the minor leagues for the past few years when maybe he shouldn't have been, but he's took it in stride. ... I know he's hungry," he said.
Challenge of NL West
As rival teams continue to add to their payrolls, especially the San Francisco Giants and ever-present Los Angeles Dodgers, Lovullo noted the challenge of being embroiled in a division with high-spenders and juggernaut franchises.
"We know what the ground rules are. We know what the landscape is, and we embrace
that challenge," he said.
"We know that we've got to just be a little bit better technically, a little bit sharper mentally, and just prepare ourselves every single day to compete on that level with the superstar type of teams that the Dodgers and the Padres had last year.
"We're okay with that. We love that challenge," Lovullo said.