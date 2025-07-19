Diamondbacks Give Disappointing Gabriel Moreno Update
Arizona Diamondbacks catcher Gabriel Moreno was placed on the injured list on June 19, retroactive to June 16 due to a fractured index finger on his right throwing hand.
Prior to Friday night's game the team announced Moreno was transferred to the 60-day IL, meaning the absolute earliest he can return from the injured list is August 15.
Gabriel Moreno Injury History
This is the third season in a row that Moreno has missed significant time with injury. Moreno battled a sore shoulder from early June 2023, missing multiple games before finally going on the injured list on July 13. He spent three weeks on the injured list that time, activated on August 13.
In 2024 there were two injured list stints. First he had a short 10 day trip to the IL with a thumb injury. Then in August he suffered a groin injury that kept him out 40 more days.
By the time he's eligible to return on August 15, Moreno will have started 222 of a possible 446 games since becoming a Diamondback, or just about 50%.
Moreno's repeated, extended absences are a big loss for the D-backs. He won a Gold Glove in 2023, and while the metrics are not as favorable the last year, he is still considered an elite defender behind the plate.
Moreover he is already an above league average hitter who was starting to develop more power in the weeks leading up to the injury. He has a career .278 batting average with a .740 OPS.
Gabriel Moreno's Injury Management
There was some question about the nature and handling of this most recent injury. It occurred when a ball skipped off the wet dirt in a rain soaked game in Cincinnati June 6. The ball caught him on his exposed hand that was not tucked behind his back.
Initial X-rays, and even an MRI were negative. Moreno sat out three games, and returned June 10, even homering in that game.
He played two more games on back-to-back days June 13-14, and then was sent for more imaging as the pain became too much.
Soon after is when a second MRI discovered a hairline fracture in the right metacarpal bone below his knuckle on his right index finger.
Moreno had another MRI just before the All-Star break that revealed the fracture had not healed, and that he would need more time to get "asymptomatic."
On Thursday, Lovullo said that Moreno would have a CT scan sometime next week. If that shows no fracture and he is asymptomatic he could begin baseball activities.
So it was a surprise to see him placed on the 60-day IL on Friday. At this point there is no reason to rush him back. At one point Lovullo said that Moreno was "getting close."
But asked to clarify, Lovullo said he meant close to getting back to baseball activity, not returning to the team.
"I guess he's getting closer to that next step of being able to get back into resume some baseball activity. So I don't want to be misleading with what I said. I didn't mean to say it that way. The baseball activity portion of it is something I think he's getting a little bit closer to it."
On follow-up Lovullo was asked if allowing him to play exacerbated the injury, causing the longer absence.
"I do not. I asked the same question, and I think he was going to be hurt at that level. I think what's remarkable is that he went out there and was swinging a bat with this type of an injury, but then he just decided it was too much.
"But no, I don't think it made him take any steps backwards. I would have never put him in the lineup if that was the case," Lovullo said.
Evolving Backup Catcher Roles
James McCann was signed at the time Moreno went to the injured list. He has shared the catching duties with Jose Herrera equally since that time.
But McCann has been taking ground balls at first base. Lovullo was asked he were being considered as an emergency backup to Josh Naylor, or if this could mean some starts at first base for the veteran catcher.
Lovullo said McCann could get the occasional start at first base against left-hand starters.
Meanwhile Adrian Del Castillo will primarily DH. But he may get some opportunity behind the plate, offering Lovullo the flexibility of a third catcher.
"Sometimes you get a little nervous if you pinch-hit [in the] fifth inning and you're back to one catcher. I've done it. I don't love doing it, but I always like to have that protection.
"When you have a third catcher option, it gives you a lot of freedom. So maybe it might be a little more aggressive in different situations," Lovullo said.
Moreno is the best catcher among this group of players. There is no doubt the D-backs need him back to have their best chance at winning games. But that's going to have to wait at least four more weeks.