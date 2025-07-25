Diamondbacks Trade Former All-Star First Baseman to Mariners
The Arizona Diamondbacks are trading first baseman Josh Naylor to the Seattle Mariners, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.
Left-hander Brandyn Garcia and right-hander Ashton Izzi will come to Arizona in return. The Diamondbacks land pitching for one of their more valuable trade pieces.
The Diamondbacks brought Naylor over in a trade with the Cleveland Guardians ahead of the 2025 season.
He earned his first All-Star appearance in 2024, and has followed up that season with an excellent .292/.360/.447 season at the plate in 2025 with 11 homers.
The Mariners are in need of hitting, and get both contact and power with Naylor. Ironically, Naylor walked off Seattle with an extra-inning grand slam back on June 9.
Diamondbacks Get Brandyn Garcia and Ashton Izzi in Return
Left-hander Brandyn Garcia is the more MLB-ready prospect of the two. At 25 years old, he's made his MLB debut, pitching two innings and giving up a run in his limited major league action.
He was called up just three days prior, but will join Arizona's major league club, per John Gambadoro.
With Triple-A Tacoma, he's pitched to a 3.51 ERA over 33.1 innings, striking out 42 and walking 17. Garcia throws hard, with a 97 MPH sinker, and also has a sweeper-slider combo.
Garcia has pitched to a sub-4.00 ERA at every minor league level he's pitched at since being taken in the 11th round of the 2023 MLB Draft. He was used as a starting pitcher until this season.
Meanwhile, right-hander Ashton Izzi is a starter, still in High-A. He has a 5.51 ERA over 47.1 innings (12 starts) at the level. He was drafted in the fourth round of the 2022 Draft, but is still just 21 years old.
Izzi has a four-seam fastball that can reach up to 97 MPH but sits in the lower-90s range. He pairs that with a slider and changeup.
In High-A, he's striking out 10.27 batters per nine, but is walking nearly four per nine and is susceptible to home runs. Obviously, he'll have a longer development path.
The first expiring contract in the Diamondbacks' bank of trade assets departs.