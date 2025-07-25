Report: Diamondbacks May Hold On to Eugenio Suárez
It's been a consistent narrative that Arizona Diamondbacks' slugging third baseman Eugenio Suárez is as good as gone at the July 31 Trade Deadline, but a high asking price may end up preventing a potential deal.
A recent report by MLB.com insider Mark Feinsand states the D-backs won't just settle for any trade package, and could hold on to Suárez if they don't get the deal they're looking for — one that is extremely high in value.
Feinsand: Diamondbacks Asking for "A ton" for Eugenio Suárez
According Feinsand, the D-backs' asking price for Suárez is more than just high, and they might end up choosing to hold and re-sign the veteran slugger if they aren't impressed with other teams' offers.
"Eugenio Suárez is the crown jewel of this trade market, but sources say Arizona -- which is in sell mode -- is asking for "a ton" for the slugger, and if that price isn't met, the Diamondbacks might hold him and try to re-sign him in the offseason," Feinsand wrote in a post on X/Twitter.
It's not out of the question to see a contender in desperate need of slug and power overpay for someone like Suárez, but the price is a tricky sticking point for GM Mike Hazen.
The Diamondbacks want to acquire MLB-ready pitching to help their injured rotation and bullpen in 2025 and beyond.
MLB-ready pitching is already the type of asset that carries a lot of value. Just how far a contender would be willing to go to land Suárez is uncertain.
Considering Suárez would be a two-month rental, teams may not want to surrender too much in return. But he's also hitting .252/.325/.593, for an .918 OPS with 36 homers — fourth-most in the majors.
There's no doubt Suárez is the most valuable expiring contract available to the D-backs, but his value (both on the field and in the clubhouse) to a D-backs club that still has 59 games to try and get back into contention in 2025 may outweigh what other teams are looking to give up.
Additionally, if Arizona holds Suárez and extends him the Qualifying Offer, they'd receive a compensation pick if he were to sign elsewhere — another element in the equation that must be weighed against potential trade returns.
Suárez has also repeatedly stated his desire to remain in Arizona.
"I feel like I'm at home. This team means a lot to me," Suárez told reporters on Wednesday.
"The last two years of my career changed everything here in Arizona. I am who I am right now because the last two years have been great. It's a lot about this team."
Feinsand's report does not mean the D-backs won't be sellers, or that they aren't actively trying to find a trade partner for Suárez, but it seems clear that Hazen won't dump his third baseman just for the sake of recouping any amount of value.
Diamondbacks On SI's Jack Sommers expressed a similar stance earlier Thursday on Snakes Territory.
Perhaps Arizona opts to create a package out of their other expiring players, or perhaps they'll be less-active sellers than initially thought.
Teams will likely have to pay up for Suárez. If they don't, he could very well be smashing homers for the D-backs for the rest of 2025, and possibly beyond.