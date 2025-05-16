Diamondbacks Trade Left-hand Reliever to Mets
On Thursday, the Arizona Diamondbacks traded left-hand reliever José Castillo to the New York Mets in exchange for cash considerations, as announced by the Mets on X/Twitter.
The 29-year-old left-hander was designated for assignment by the Diamondbacks on May 12 following a string of rough outings. Castillo made five appearances with the Diamondbacks, but struggled to the tune of a rough-looking 11.37 ERA.
Castillo was signed to a minor league deal by Arizona in the offseason. In five appearances with the Reno Aces, he looked quite strong, pitching to a 1.69 ERA in 5.1 innings with seven strikeouts, no walks and just four hits allowed.
But the majors proved to be a tough task for the big left-hander. He was bit by the long ball twice in his debut with the Diamondbacks, leading to a loss at the hands of the Philadelphia Phillies. Ironically, one of Castillo's roughest appearances came against the very same Mets, as he walked three and allowed a hit facing New York on May 7, leading to three earned runs.
Most recently, Castillo fell victim to the Los Angeles Dodgers, giving up three earned runs on six hits against one of MLB's toughest opponents in an attempt to eat innings and preserve Arizona's bullpen on May 11. He would be designated for assignment on the following day.
Rather than return to the D-backs' organization, Arizona opted to trade him.
The Diamondbacks have had their fair share of difficulty in finding reliable left-hand pitching. Southpaw Jalen Beeks has been the lone bright spot, but he has pitched an inordinate amount, tossing 22.1 innings already and recording a stellar 2.01 ERA in the process.
Meanwhile, co-closer A.J. Puk is currently on the 60-day IL with a flexor strain, and left-hander Joe Mantiply was optioned back to Triple-A earlier Thursday after facing struggles of his own — an ugly 15.83 ERA.
Arizona will have to keep looking for left-hand relief depth until Puk's return.