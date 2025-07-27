Report: Diamondbacks Trade Platoon Outfielder to Royals for Reliever
During the top of the fifth inning of the Arizona Diamondbacks' game against the Pittsburgh Pirates, Randal Grichuk was suddenly seen getting hugs from all his teammates and coaches. He packed up his things and left the dugout.
Moments later, the Arizona Republic's Nick Piecoro was the first to report he had been traded to the Kansas City Royals.
According to Jon Heyman on X, the Diamondbacks are getting right-hand reliever Andrew Hoffmann in return.
Hoffmann is a 25-year old rookie who had a very impressive Triple-A season. In 40 innings pitched he posted a 2.25 ERA and racked up 55 strikeouts while walking just 10.
Hoffmann has appeared in three games this year, throwing 4.2 innings, allowing two runs, one earned. He's walked four and struck out five.
Hoffmann throws a 95 MPH four-seamer, a changeup, and a slider. Hoffmann is a major league-ready reliever who will likely get innings in the Diamondbacks' bullpen sooner rather than later. However he is being optioned to Triple-A Reno according to Arizona Sports John Gambadoro.
Grichuk was batting .240/.277/.457, .734 OPS with seven homers and 22 RBI in 188 plate appearances. Grichuk was in a platoon role, starting almost exclusively against left-hand pitching.
This was Grichuk's second season with Arizona. He made a strong impression in 2024, batting .291 with 12 homers and 46 RBI in 279 PA.
He resigned with Arizona after testing free agency for $2 million in 2025 with a mutual option for $6 million or a $3 million buyout. It's not clear as of this writing if the option buyout goes along with Grichuk to Kansas City or remains a Diamondbacks obligation.
Grichuk is a clubhouse favorite and has strong relationships with his teammates. A quiet, understated leader, he was always ready to play whenever called upon. He more than held his own defensively when positioned in the outfield.
The Diamondbacks' Trade Deadline approach continues to heat up. Stay tuned for more updates and reaction to this developing story.