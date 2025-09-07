Diamondbacks' Veteran Righty Returns from Injury
The Arizona Diamondbacks have made a roster move. Right-handed starting pitcher/long reliever Anthony DeSclafani has been reinstated from the 15-Day Injured List.
In a corresponding move, right-hand reliever Bryce Jarvis has been optioned back to Triple-A Reno.
Arizona Diamondbacks Activate Anthony DeSclafani
DeSclafani, 35, has been down on the IL since August 13 with what was designated as right thumb inflammation. He's pitched to a 4.36 ERA over 33 innings this season in multiple roles.
DeSclafani had been signed to a minor league deal back in June, quickly stepping in as one of Arizona's many long relievers throughout the course of a strange and injury-ridden bullpen season.
Outside of a few poor outings, DeSclafani performed well in that role, and even recorded two bulk saves.
After veteran starter Merrill Kelly was traded to the Texas Rangers, DeSclafani then slid into the starting rotation, where he performed in a solid capacity outside of a poor outing in Sacramento against the Athletics.
But DeSclafani would only make three starts in his new role before going down with injury.
Right-hander Nabil Crismatt has since taken over that starting slot, and has performed quite well, throwing to a 2.14 ERA over his first four starts. Crismatt posted 6.1 strong innings his last time out, allowing two earned runs.
With the return of DeSclafani, questions arise about the D-backs' plan for their rotation going forward.
Riding with Crismatt as the hot hand seems the most beneficial for the time being, with DeSclafani heading back to a long relief role, but Arizona's rotation plans are not currently known as of this writing.
Arizona Diamondbacks Option Bryce Jarvis
Jarvis, meanwhile, struggled in his return to the major leagues. He was recalled on August 20 and made an impressive 5.2-inning relief appearance against the Brewers, in which he gave up just two runs.
But after that, Jarvis would give up five runs in his next 0.2 innings of work. Four of those runs came in his most recent outing, in which he gave up three hits, a walk and four earned runs against the Boston Red Sox without recording a single out.
Boston surged back from a 6-1 lead to pull within one. If not for Andrew Saalfrank finishing Jarvis' inning and an eighth-inning offensive burst, disaster may have struck.
Related Content: Diamondbacks' Corbin Carroll Reacts to Huge Career Milestone
Jarivs has an 8.19 ERA in 17 starts for the Reno Aces this season, giving up 89 hits and 40 walks in 70.1 innings.