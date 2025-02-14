Diamondbacks' Young Pitcher Discusses Role, Mentality and More
The Arizona Diamondbacks are well on their way to another season, with pitchers and catchers present for the first week of Spring Training at Salt River Fields. Among the roster battles sits young right-hander Ryne Nelson.
Nelson was the beneficiary of an unprecedented breakout in 2024, pitching to a 4.24 ERA and 3.74 FIP, while sporting a 3.23 ERA and 1.03 WHIP in the second half. He saw career-highs for innings pitched and strikeouts in a single game on multiple occasions.
But with the addition of ace Corbin Burnes, the return to health of Eduardo Rodriguez and Merrill Kelly, and Jordan Montgomery still on the roster, there's a chance Nelson's relief experience might make him the odd man out of the rotation, despite showing some of the most promise on the staff.
Nelson isn't concerned too heavily with roles, however. Speaking to Diamondbacks ON SI's Jack Sommers, Nelson said it's not an unfamiliar situation to him, and he's ready for whatever might come.
"It's one of those things where you just kind of focus on yourself and the chips are going to fall where they're going to fall. And you've got to just try and get that little bit better each day. And, you know, it's like a broken record, right? All you can do is focus on yourself.
"And I think that I'm just trying to put myself in the best position to where any situation occurs, then I'll be ready for it," Nelson said.
But there's a strong case for Nelson to stay in the rotation. One of the biggest factors in a starter's effectiveness is length, and the ability to go deep into games to preserve the bullpen while keeping a handle on the game.
Nelson did so the most effectively and consistently out of Arizona's entire rotation - Zac Gallen included. The righty pitched through the sixth inning or later 14 times in 2024, and finished the seventh five of those 14 times. He even appeared in the eighth twice.
Nelson said it's his ability to live in the zone that affords him such efficiency, forcing opponents to take un-ideal swings early in counts.
"I feel like I like to fill up the zone, and I think teams know that, so they try to swing early, and I like it when teams are swinging early because you get quick outs.
"And I think that combination of being in the zone, executing pitches in the zone helps you get those quick early outs. It’s the 3-2 counts that kill you, that make it so you can't get into those later innings in the game. So trying to get guys out as quick as possible, I feel like is the key to going deep," Nelson said.
But that's easier said than done. Living in the zone can spell disaster if pitches aren't landing around the edges, or if the movement and velocity aren't sharp. Nelson had his fair share of poorly-located strikes hammered in his young career.
But he said it came down to his mental game with regard to the execution thereof.
"It was a lot of self-talk when I'm out there, taking it one pitch at a time and just realizing that each pitch is the most important pitch at that time," said Nelson. "You know, it's hyper-focused on each individual pitch, not thinking about two pitches prior, two pitches in the future. Just trying to stay locked in and be in the present moment."
That execution and outlook can vary between starters and relievers, but Nelson said he approaches hitters the same way, regardless of the context of his appearance.
"I think that it's all a mentality, and knowing hitters and knowing the scouting report and attacking them the way that benefits you the most, and I think that that doesn't change no matter what role you're in."
Nelson is known as one of the nicest, most amicable members of the D-backs' clubhouse. But once he steps on the mound, there's a different competitive tinge to his personality.
Nelson noted the difference, but he did so with intentionality and didn't let that fire spill into his off-the-field demeanor.
"I honestly just love competing and I love the battles out there. And I think that it doesn't really do you any good when you're not on the mound to be that kind of bully or tough guy.
"But once you're on the mound, it definitely serves a purpose. And it's just one of those things where it's you and the batter and the guy with the best mentality and the most grit and competitiveness is going to come out on top," Nelson said.
Hopefully, that fire will help propel the young righty to another successful season. Whether that comes as a dominant starter or multi-inning reliever is yet to be seen, but he's ready for whatever may come.
"I think the worrying about what decisions might be made can only hurt you… There’s no point in stressing about what's going to happen in a couple of months because it's a long year and a lot of stuff can happen. Just got to stay locked in and be ready for anything."