Drey Jameson to Make Cactus League Debut vs Brewers
The Arizona Diamondbacks are 1-4 in Cactus League play so far, but that's nothing to truly worry about. On Wednesday, they'll take on the Milwaukee Brewers as the home team at Salt River Fields.
The game will commence at 1:10 p.m., and will be webcast (audio only) on Dbacks.com.
Right-handed ace Corbin Burnes will take the mound for his second Cactus League start. His first outing was a dominant one, seeing him strike out the side on 16 pitches as his famed cutter began to power up.
On Wednesday, he'll face his former club in the Brewers. Burnes spent parts of his first six seasons with Milwaukee, pitching to a cumulative 3.26 ERA in that time. He won a Cy Young with Milwaukee in 2021, when he pitched to a 2.43 ERA and 1.63 FIP.
But Burnes isn't the only notable pitcher set to get into game action.
Right-handed fireballing reliever Drey Jameson is expected to pitch in Wednesday's game for the first time since having to undergo Tommy John Surgery, per Diamondbacks On SI's Jack Sommers.
Manager Torey Lovullo had been slow-playing the return of his injured arms, and Jameson will be one of the next arms to make his Cactus League debut. On Tuesday, lefty Kyle Nelson surrendered two homers in his comeback from Thoracic Outlet Surgery.
Right-hander Bryce Jarvis, the third of the rehabbing relievers, is also expected to pitch. Other probables include RHP Listher Sosa, RHP Christian Montes De Oca, RHP Landon Sims, RHP Scott McGough, among other minor league arms.
For the Brewers, it'll be left-hander Tyler Alexander getting the start. Alexander pitched to a 5.10 ERA over 107.2 innings with the Tampa Bay Rays in 2024. He primarily throws a cutter and 90 MPH four-seamer, with a balanced blend of sweepers, changeups and sinkers added in.
Lineups
Corbin Carroll will return to the lineup after homering in his last game action. Arizona will roll with a lineup of mostly major leaguers, but with a a Barrosa-Pache-Carroll outfield alignment.
Ketel Marte will lead off, Pavin Smith will get first base reps, and top prospect Jordan Lawlar will man shortstop in the absence of Geraldo Perdomo.
Other names like Garrett Hampson and Blaze Alexander should also see playing time, but, most notably, D-backs' No. 7 prospect Druw Jones should also get some playing time in Wednesday's game.