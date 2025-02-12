Catching Up with Diamondbacks Fireballer Drey Jameson
The Arizona Diamondbacks have been on the lookout for relief help all offseason, so far to no avail. But one of the best potential upgrades to the bullpen may be right there in the clubhouse already, in the personage of right-handed phenom Drey Jameson.
Jameson burst on the scene for the Diamondbacks in late 2022 as a starting pitcher. While he is generously listed at 6-foot-0, 165 pounds, he packs a lot of punch, velocity and strength into that body. Firing a four-seamer that averaged 96 MPH and often topped out around 99, Jameson dominated in his four starts that year, posting a 1.48 ERA in 24 innings.
Entering 2023 his role was undefined, and he wound up starting out the year working out of the bullpen. After several relief appearances, he made three starts, but then was optioned out to Triple-A. He remained stretched out, working as a starter, but when he returned to MLB in late May he worked out of the bullpen.
Despite posting a 3.32 ERA in 40.2 innings, this usage pattern did him no favors, as he wound up suffering an elbow injury that ultimately required Tommy John Surgery.
That cost him and the team the entire 2024 season. Now fully recovered, the 27-year-old Jameson is in camp and ready to compete for a role in the Diamondbacks' bullpen.
We had a chance to catch up with him and see how he's feeling, and as usual, the always upbeat and positive Jameson personality was on display.
What's it like to be in spring training knowing that you're going to pitch this year?
"I mean, it's definitely a different vibe than last year. Last year coming in, knowing that I wasn't going to be playing was a little difficult. This year knowing I can compete for a spot is definitely the spot that I want to be in."
Where did you leave off with your throwing last year and when did you start throwing again in the offseason?
"So I left off right before the season ended. My elbow didn't feel the best, but that's just ramping up, and not the right times, and me as a player trying to do too much. And then I picked up right after Thanksgiving."
I saw a clip of you throwing, and it looks like you're already pretty much getting after it. How early have you been here at Salt River?
"I've been here all off season. I've been coming in, hitting all my lifts, throwing program, and then I've thrown I think seven or eight bullpens here. So yeah, we're moving."
So no question about being ready for opening day? Also how close to where you were when you went down, do you feel right now is a little different?
"Yeah, no question [to be ready for opening day]. So I would say on my buildup, after I went down and then on my buildup to try to do the recovery process before surgery, I'm way farther now than I was back then. I feel like I could go in a week or two if I had to."
Many guys coming off this surgery say they feel even stronger than they did before. What's that process been like for you?
"Yeah, it's the little things, right? You get to really tap in and really dive into the player who you are for a year. Usually when you're playing this game, you don't have that downtime to really work on all the little stuff that you might want to work on for a year. "
"And that starts with the strength and conditioning to build the strength to get back and then all the little stuff around those muscles and the little things that you can finally tap into and get healthy. I think that's what makes guys come back [stronger]."
Speaking of strength and conditioning, have you had a chance to touch base much with Brian Kaplan?
"He's a good dude, definitely a guy that I feel like most of us players can relate to a lot as well. He's very understanding. From my experience with him in the short time that we've worked together, he's very open to what you have to say. And then he'll give his opinion and then no opinion's right, no opinion's wrong. It's just, hey, what works?"
"And I think that is the biggest thing because when you get to this level, you know the P's and Q's. You know everything that you need to do. It's about executing them. And I think he's a good guy to talk to that can help you get over that hump if you're under it."
How motivating was it to see how close this team came last year and what you could potentially add to it?
"It's definitely a fun group and a lot of good guys, let alone players. So whatever I can do to add to that, I'm willing to do."
How many bullpens have you thrown and how many pitches per pen are you up to?
"I'm throwing a bullpen today, I'm up to, I think I'm at eight bullpens now. Today will be number nine. Today I'll probably do 25-30. I've been doing 25-30 the last three pens, but intensity was down and my last pen intensity was up. This pen intensity will be up and then I think I have another one at the end of the week and then I'm live [to hitters] next week."
Are you expecting to get stretched out as a starter this spring?
"I have no idea. I'm just going to listen to whatever they tell me to do, but I've heard both sides of it. At this point I don't mind whatever I do. I just want to contribute."
How do you feel your stuff is right now compared to maybe where you expected it to be?
"Actually, the curveball is actually a curveball. It's more of a slurve, I had no feel for that even when I was healthy and now I have a feel for it along with the changeup, along with the slider and four-seam and the sinker."
What do you think caused that?
"(Flashing a big smile) I have no idea, but I like it. (laughs all around)"