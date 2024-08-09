Eduardo Rodríguez Discusses First Start Back with Diamondbacks
On Wednesday, the Arizona Diamondbacks were finally awarded a look at their prized off-season signing, a veteran left-handed starter Eduardo Rodríguez made his first start as a member of the D-backs.
Rodríguez caught up with reporters at Chase Field on Thursday, as he discussed his first start of the season in Cleveland.
“It feels great for the first time in almost a year, since the last time I pitched a real game. Feels great, need to work little bit more on the consistency on some of my pitches, but overall it feels great, overall velocity-wise, location wise it was perfect,” Rodríguez said.
The lefty went 5 2/3 innings, allowing four hits, two walks and three runs. He only struck out one batter, and generated only two whiffs, but he was able to work efficiently and keep his command mostly sharp, throwing just 65 pitches, 43 of them for strikes.
“It feels great, you know. I’ve been down there so long, just sitting, sitting on the side and seeing everybody playing. It was exciting to me to, to be back out there and pitch, and especially we got the win, that was more special to me too,” Rodríguez said.
It might not have been the flashiest box score, but Arizona got exactly what they were looking for out of the lefty. Some mistake pitches were punished, but Rodríguez's low pitch count afforded him the ability to work into the sixth inning, providing a bit more length than was anticipated in his first start back.
The veteran kept control of the game the whole way. Despite giving up two solo home runs, Rodríguez never surrendered the lead, and handed a 4-3 score over to Kevin Ginkel in the sixth. The score would ultimately hold up, and Rodríguez was awarded his first win as a Diamondback, while leaving the game just one out shy of a Quality Start.
“I always try to control the game, I always try to keep my pitch count [as low] as I can, and yesterday was really good," he said, "it was really good to be able to get out there for the sixth...”
Rodríguez noted his appreciation for manager Torey Lovullo's confidence in him, allowing him to pitch into the sixth, although it was just as much a benefit to the D-backs' bullpen as it was to the left-hander.
But it wasn't just the veteran's debut. Young catching prospect Adrian Del Castillo made his first major league start.
It might come off as strange to see a young guy taking the first start of a veteran, but Rodríguez said he had been familiar with Del Castillo prior, as the 25-year-old caught some of his bullpen sessions in the Spring.
And the tandem appeared to work to great effectiveness. The left-hander was pleased with the way he was able to work with Del Castillo, and, of course, the result of the game.
“He followed my lead, I followed his sometimes," said Rodríguez, "I like the way he was catching, I like the way he was calling the pitch, the way he was positioning himself for the pitches."
"I think we got a pretty good [relationship] to get through the game, and it ended really well, because we won the game," Rodríguez said.
The veteran notably had been receiving hand signals from Del Castillo, rather than utilizing the ubiquitous PitchCom device.
Rodríguez clarified that he does, on occasion, like to use the PitchCom, but that he often prefers to use hand signals to fit his style. He noted that it "just depends on the game," but for a veteran with close to 10 years of major league experience, it's understandable, and perhaps cuts down on potential malfunctions.
It was quite a lengthy road to Tuesday's start for the lefty, as a lat strain suffered in Spring Training, and aggravated in April stretched into the August debut. While the injury itself was a struggle, it was being away from the team that left Rodríguez wanting.
“It’s always hard, it’s always hard when you’re on the injured list and you’re away from everybody. You show up here some days and watch everybody, and just want to be here and play and be with all your teammates. For me it was really hard, but I battled through it and now I’m here,” he said.
And it would be especially hard to wait out an injury while your club is dominating. The D-backs are 63-52, riding a historically hot streak into a Wild Card spot, and taking down some tough clubs on the way.
Rodríguez certainly enjoyed watching his team win, although he's more focused on how he can help. They've certainly been able to play good baseball without him, but now the southpaw has the opportunity to help lead Arizona on another postseason run.
“It was great [watching the hot streak], it wasn’t that good because I wasn’t here, but it was great to see them winning and be in the position where they are now, and it’s great for me to be back here and a help for the last run, for the postseason.
"I wasn’t part of the beginning, but I want to be part of the end, which is the best part to me,” Rodríguez said.
