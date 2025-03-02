Eduardo Rodriguez Set for First Start of Spring Training
The Arizona Diamondbacks take on the Texas Rangers on Sunday afternoon at Surprise Stadium. Game time is 1:05 p.m. MST.
Eduardo Rodriguez is set to make his first start of spring training for the D-backs after missing most of 2024 with injury. Looking for a big rebound season for Arizona, the veteran left-hander will target 2 IP in today's outing.
While he has thrown in bullpen sessions and faced hitters in live at-bats throughout spring, this will be the first real test for Rodriguez.
For the Rangers it's a name that Diamondbacks fans are all too familiar with in Jon Gray. The former Rockies starter has pitched two innings in spring so far, not allowing any runs.
Following Rodriguez out of Arizona's bullpen will be some combination of Blake Walston, Ryan Thompson, Bryce Jarvis, Drey Jameson, Jeff Brigham, and John Curtiss. Almost all of these relievers could see some amount of MLB time in 2025, with Thompson in particular set for back-end relief innings.
Lineups
Corbin Carroll once again headlines the Arizona Diamondbacks batting order after three consecutive games with a home run. Following him is the club's starting outfield, with Alek Thomas in center field and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. in left field.
Thomas is still competing for the center field job with fellow young outfielder Jake McCarthy, however both have seen significant major league playing time over the past few seasons.
The utility man competition continues lower in the batting order, with Jordan Lawlar at shortstop, followed by Ildemaro Vargas and Grae Kessinger, all of which are hoping to earn themselves some playing time.
On the Rangers, they are closing in on a projected opening day lineup with only a few pieces out of place. In the mix today is former D-backs' DH Joc Pederson who joined Texas in free agency over the winter.