Nolan Arenado Gave Honest Statement After Exciting Spring Homer

The highlight of the Arizona Diamondbacks' 3-2 win over the Colorado Rockies at Salt River Fields on Friday was a full-circle moment for third baseman Nolan Arenado.

The veteran infielder went deep in his very first at-bat as a Diamondback, crushing a home run to left center field off the team that traded him a half-decade ago.

Though the final score is hardly of importance in February, it was still a meaningful moment for Arenado, who joined the D-backs this offseason in a trade with the St. Louis Cardinals.

"I mean, listen, home runs always feel good, I don't care when they are," Arenado told reporters after exiting the game. "It was a lot of fun. I was excited to play today. It felt good to be out there again with the group."

Salt River Fields is a familiar place for Arenado, as Arizona shares the stadium with Colorado for their Cactus League contests.

"I do love this place; the energy's always great. ... the energy's always fun in this stadium," he said. "It's such a great stadium. It was kind of full circle a little bit, just playing in this stadium again."

Arizona Diamondbacks' Nolan Arenado on his Spring Training Homer

Arizona Diamondbacks' Nolan Arenado during spring training workouts at Salt River Fields on Feb. 16, 2026, in Scottsdale. | Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Arenado hasn't played for the Rockies since 2020. Friday's blast hardly served as a "revenge" shot, although it was a bit odd to face the team with which he spent his first eight major league seasons.

"It's always kind of weird playing them. I don't really know a lot of the players anymore, but I know [starting pitcher Antonio Senzatela] really well. I love that guy. And I know some of the trainers, but I'm getting old, so... I don't know a lot of those players anymore. But like I said, home runs off anybody, it doesn't matter who it is. They always feel good."

For manager Torey Lovullo, it was nice to finally be on the winning side of an Arenado homer — something the manager has seen from afar all too often.

"I've seen it a long time from the other dugout," Lovullo said postgame. "I'm just glad he's on our side."

"I know the Rockies fans probably really appreciated watching him go up there and have a very successful at-bat," he continued. "But I think Nolan's just got a great heartbeat. He's so even-keeled."

"I'm glad that he did it, and I know he's working his butt off. He's a hard worker, a very dedicated teammate."