Five Arizona Diamondbacks Named Gold Glove Finalists
Note: This article has been updated to correct the ommission of Gabriel Moreno
The Arizona Diamondbacks have traditionally been a strong defensive team during the Mike Hazen and Torey Lovullo era, and 2024 was no exception. No fewer than five players from the team have been named as finalists for the NL Rawlings Gold Glove Awards.
According to the Rawlings selection criteria, the voting is determined by a combination of coaches and managers, (75%), and the SABR defensive index (25%).
Christian Walker, First Base
Reigning, and two time Gold Glove winner Christian Walker returns as a finalist, along with Bryce Harper of the Philadelphia Phillies and Matt Olson of the Atlanta Braves.
The table below takes a look at the average of Defensive Runs Saved from Baseball Reference, and Fielding Run Value from Statcast. It's notable that Walker and Olson rank equally despite Walker missing 30 games due to an oblique injury.
Ketel Marte, Second Base
Ketel Marte was having a career best defensive season at second base prior to suffering a high ankle sprain in August. He was leading the National League for much of the season, and only fell off the pace after being rolled on a bad slide at second base by Garrett Stubbs of the Phillies.
The other finalists are Brice Turang of the Milwaukee Brewers, and Bryson Stott of the Philadelphia Phillies. It might be tough for Marte to overcome Turang, who is a terrific fielder in his own right. But it's been a long term goal of Marte to win a Gold Glove, and just to be a finalist is a terrific honor for the starting All-Star second basemen.
Lourdes Gurriel Jr, Left Field
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. did not come to Arizona with a strong defensive reputation. But it soon became apparent that he was athletic and able to cover a lot of ground and make plays in left field. In 2023 he put up a whopping +14 DRS and +3 FRV.
Injuries limited some of his mobility and range in 2024, but he still put up excellent and positive numbers to earn his place among the finalists this year.
Jake McCarthy
Jake McCarthy showed tremendous improvements in both the field and at the plate in 2024. He split time between right field and centerfield. Utilizing his speed he managed to cover a tremendous amount of territory. The innings in the chart below are for right field only. It should be noted however that Statcast rated him +6 FRV for his work in centerfield this season.
Gabriel Moreno, Catcher
The reigning NL Gold Glove winner Gabriel Moreno is a finalist once again for the award, along with Patrick Bailey of the San Francisco Giants, and Will Smith of the Los Angeles Dodgers. While Bailey has the stronger case this year, Moreno is clearly the cornerstone of the Diamondbacks defense, and essential to the success of the pitching staff.
Arizona Diamondbacks ON SI congratulates each of these players for their outstanding efforts, earning their place among the most elit defenders in the game of Major League Baseball.