Former Diamondbacks Infielder Accepts Outright Assignment with Orioles
Former Arizona Diamondbacks infielder Emmanuel Rivera accepted an outright assignment to Triple-A with the Baltimore Orioles on Monday after clearing waivers, according to the Baltimore Banner's Andy Kotska.
Rivera, 28, came over to the D-backs in the 2022 season in a trade with the Kansas City Royals that sent sent right-hander Luke Weaver out.
In 2023, the corner infielder slashed a modest .261/.314/.358 over 86 games with Arizona, but was a contributor down the postseason stretch leading to the D-backs' pennant win and World Series appearance.
With Arizona, he knocked in three postseason runs, but slashed a mere .235/.278/.294 in the playoffs.
On March 28, 2024, Rivera was designated for assignment by the D-backs after failing to make the Opening Day roster. On April 2, he was traded to the Miami Marlins for cash considerations.
The right-handed infielder did experience some stretches of success in 2024, but slashed a meager .214/.294/.269 with one homer over 97 games with the Marlins. He was designated for assignment by Miami on August 19, and was then claimed off waivers by the Orioles two days later.
Over his first 27 games as an Oriole, Rivera slashed .313/.370/.578 with four homers to close out the year, including an impressive two-homer, four RBI performance against the Minnesota Twins to close out the regular season. In a three-game set against his former D-backs club, he went 1-for-8 with a double and one RBI.
But on January 31, Rivera was designated for assignment once again.
He cleared waivers, and will now accept his assignment to the Triple-A Norfolk Tides, remaining with Baltimore's organization for the time being.
He receives an invite to major league Spring Training, and his $1 million contract will be paid out to him in full whether he remains in the minors or cracks the Orioles' major league roster.
