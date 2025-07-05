Former Diamondbacks Reliever Signs Deal With Astros
On Friday, former Arizona Diamondbacks right-handed reliever Tayler Scott signed a minor league deal with the Houston Astros.
It will be Scott's second stint with Houston this season, as he was designated for assignment by the Astros on May 14. He elected free agency seven days later, then signed with Arizona on May 31.
Scott signed a minor league deal with the D-backs initially, but only spent three games with the Reno Aces in Triple-A before his contract was selected on June 10. He did not allow a run over 3.1 innings of relief work for the Aces.
With the D-backs' bullpen in the state it was in, Arizona needed an arm to fill a role. Scott stepped in to fill that role admirably over six appearances, but the results weren't there.
The righty was mainly called upon to eat innings and provide a bit of length. He pitched multiple innings in four of his six appearances, including two full innings twice.
While Scott did put forward two scoreless appearances, he was also knocked around for multiple runs three times in his six games. Most recently, he gave up three runs on five hits (including two homers) against the Miami Marlins on June 27.
Following that outing, Scott was designated for assignment by Arizona in favor of right-hander John Curtiss.
Scott cleared waivers and was outrighted back to Triple-A. He would elect free agency, however, and depart the D-backs' organization in search of another opportunity.
It appears that Scott will find that opportunity with Houston, once again. He'll join their Triple-A club.
Scott may have a tough path to the majors for Houston, although he did sport an excellent 2.23 ERA over a workhorse 68.2 innings for them in 2024.
The Astros are not in nearly as dire a bullpen situation as the Diamondbacks. In fact, Houston ranks third in MLB in reliever ERA with a 3.28 figure. That contrasts quite starkly with Arizona's brutal 5.18 bullpen ERA — a number that ranks 28th in the majors.
Arizona is still searching for answers in its struggling bullpen, but there isn't much to choose from unless general manager Mike Hazen is willing to surrender major assets.
The D-backs recently signed right-hander and hybrid starter/reliever Jake Woodford to serve a bullpen role, and still have Anthony DeSclafani on the roster to provide length. DeSclafani will get his first official start with Arizona on Sunday.