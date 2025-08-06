Former Diamondbacks Stars Shine for New Team
This one might be painful.
On Tuesday night, former Arizona Diamondbacks stars Eugenio Suárez and Josh Naylor eached turned in a brilliant performance in the Seattle Mariners' 8-3 rout of the Chicago White Sox.
Suárez and Naylor both homered and knocked in two runs, combining to go 3-for-6 at the plate with two walks and five runs scored.
For Suárez, the blast ended an 11-game home run drought. As much as that may seem like a reasonable distance between homers, it signified a notable slump for the All-Star third baseman.
Suárez went deep 36 times with Arizona over 106 games prior to the Deadline, at times leading the National League in both homers and RBI. He's hitting .243/.314/.565 on the season with an .879 OPS.
Suárez is hitting just .150 so far with his new club, however, but may be on his way out of that slump.
“Obviously, I felt so happy to contribute to my team with that home run right there that gave us a lead,” Suárez said to MLB.com's Daniel Kramer.
“But yeah, I think seeing the fans' faces when I got the [trident], that was fun. That was really fun. A good feeling. But for me, a lot more important is to help the team win games.”
Naylor, meanwhile, made his first impression with Seattle a bit earlier, homering in his fourth game with his new team. He's enjoyed a better start to his Mariners career, hitting .244/.311/.415 in 11 games.
Naylor had not homered with Arizona since July 7. He's hit to a .287/.355/.444 slash across both clubs in 2025.
Ironically, former Diamondback Dominic Canzone was the third Mariner to homer Tuesday. Canzone was Seattle's return in the trade that sent closer Paul Sewald to Arizona in 2023.
Meanwhile, first baseman Tyler Locklear (Arizona's primary return in the Suárez trade), crushed his first homer with his new team in the D-backs' 6-2 win over the Padres on Monday.
Of course, now is not the time to overreact to either occurrence.
Locklear figures to be an important piece of the new-look D-backs going forward, while Seattle hopes Suárez and Naylor can provide the extra slug needed for the Mariners to secure themselves a postseason berth for just the second time since 2001.
Only time will tell which club came out on top in the end.