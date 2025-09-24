Geraldo Perdomo Had Heartfelt Reaction to Massive Walk-Off Hit
Down to the final strike of the final out of the ninth inning, the Arizona Diamondbacks had nearly finished their comeback. After trailing the Los Angeles Dodgers 4-0, they sat at 4-4 — with the winning run at second base.
In a moment that carried little in terms of true surprise (but all of the joy), star shortstop Geraldo Perdomo came through yet again. On a middle-middle slider, Perdomo shot a single to left field, scoring Tim Tawa for the crucial walk-off victory.
It was an exceptional moment in what has been an exceptional season for Perdomo. He spoke to reporters following his heroic hit Tuesday night.
Arizona Diamondbacks' Geraldo Perdomo Reacts to Walk-Off Hit
"It means a lot. Like [manager Torey Lovullo] says, win the inch. We came from behind and we win this important game for us. ... It was important to win this game for us today," Perdomo said. "But it's not about me. It's about all the guys that were in front of me."
"I was just... talking with God, and said, 'Hey, just give me an opportunity to win this game for my team,' he said.
Perdomo has had a truly remarkable breakout season at just 25 years old. Not far removed from a difficult early start to his major league career, he's become the go-to hitter when Arizona is in need of a clutch knock.
"I never expected I would have a lot of success early in my career," he said. "I'm a kid that [is] never going to give up. I'm always going to work hard. It doesn't matter if I perform bad or good. I'm going to be the same kid."
His teammates (and his manager) see that every day. Veteran catcher James McCann said Perdomo possesses that clutch gene.
"I believe that there are certain guys that I've played with in my career that, when they come up to the plate in a big spot, I wouldn't want anyone else having that opportunity. Perdomo is one of those people," McCann said.
Manager Torey Lovullo had a different word to describe Perdomo: elite.
"I said that word one time in my office, when I was talking to the front office about a month ago. And usually I say things, and they shake their head at me like I'm a cuckoo bird," Lovullo said.
"But nobody shook their head at me that day. I think we were all watching somebody emerge and turn into a very, very good player. And I threw him into that elite category."
Perdomo is right — the Diamondbacks are fighting for every inch. Even looking at a likely defeat, down to one of their few remaining chances to gain ground in the playoff chase, Arizona came through in thrilling fashion.
"It doesn't matter if we get out of the playoff or we get in. We're going to play hard today," Perdomo said.