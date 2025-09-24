Torey Lovullo Gave Powerful Message After D-backs Walk-Off Win
On Tuesday night, in front of a packed Chase Field, the Arizona Diamondbacks completed a thrilling ninth-inning comeback, surging from a 4-0 deficit to a 5-4 win over Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Dodgers.
The two-out, full-count RBI single shot off the bat of Geraldo Perdomo. The D-backs swarmed the field after Tim Tawa slid home safely.
After the game, manager Torey Lovullo spoke strongly about his team's effort.
Arizona Diamondbacks' Torey Lovullo Reacts to Massive Walk-Off
Lovullo called it a "highly-charged moment in a highly-charged stadium."
"It was a great moment for this team, for everything that we're fighting for, for all the ups, the downs, the good moments, the bad moments. You just keep flushing them day by day. They go out and link up to one another and fight as hard as any team I've ever managed.
"I'm proud to be their manager for that reason," Lovullo said.
The Diamondbacks certainly faced a challenge in the first six innings. Shohei Ohtani, finally stretched out on the mound again, carved Arizona up with eight strikeouts over six scoreless frames.
But Ohtani's 4-0 lead would not hold, as the D-backs clawed their way back to a walk-off win over Los Angeles' bullpen.
"They never shut down," said Lovullo. "They were going up probably against the best stuff we've seen all year in Ohtani. He was locked in, and we knew it was going to be a tough battle for us.
"We were trying to scratch across any type of momentum that we could, but he never let it happen. And then once we got in the bullpen and we started to maneuver a little bit, the boys responded.
"That's, to me, what this game is all about. When your competitive best is needed, the most critical time, you can rise up to the occasion."
And the Diamondbacks have done so, time and time again.
Despite enduring so many injuries, so many heartbreaking losses and multiple clubhouse-altering trades, Arizona sits one game out of a Postseason berth with five games left to play.
Playing any meaningful baseball in September would have been a pleasant surprise, but what the D-backs are doing has been a sight to behold. They still face an uphill battle, but they, without a doubt, are still battling.
"I feel like we continue to build momentum every single day, and this is who we are," Lovullo said.
"You see it, we lay it out there. We play with grit and determination every single day. And when it shows up like that, it's a special moment. I was just really proud of what happened."