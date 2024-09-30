Inside The Diamondbacks

Guy Fieri's DTPHX Kitchen & Bar Hosting Mets vs Braves Watch Party

The Diamondbacks' playoff hopes are out of their hands, so Guy Fieri's DTPHX Kitchen and Bar is hosting a watch party open for all D-backs fans to attend.

Aaron Hughes

Sep 24, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves designated hitter Marcell Ozuna (20) celebrates after a home run past New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso (20) in the fifth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
The Arizona Diamondbacks regular season is over. After winning 89 games, and for much of the final stretch having control over a Wild Card, they now sit in limbo, waiting on the Mets and Braves to decide their fate.

The New York Mets and Atlanta Braves will play Game 1 of a doubleheader at 10:10 am, with the second game coming shortly thereafter. These games will decide which of the three teams are off to October, and which club will be watching from home this fall.

For Diamondbacks fans, this isn't great news. They need a sweep from either team to make it past, which is very unlikely. Still, they are not yet eliminated, and there is still a chance of postseason baseball in the valley.

Because the playoffs are on the line, Guy Fieri's DTPHX Kitchen and Bar will be hosting a Watch Party at 1 p.m. for Game 2 of the doubleheader. The location is adjacent to Chase Field and is a great option for any Diamondbacks fan who wants some company, food, and drinks while hopefully seeing their team punch their ticket to October.

Braves vs. Mets Watch Party at Guy Fieri's DTPHX Kitchen and Bar
Braves vs. Mets Watch Party at Guy Fieri's DTPHX Kitchen and Bar / @guysdtphx on Instagram

Viewers can park for free at the Chase Field Garage, which has great nearby access with a short walk to the Kitchen and Bar. The event also features an extended Happy Hour, as well as Raffle Picks, and is bound to have a great atmosphere of D-backs fans rooting for a sweep.

As the regular season is now over, and Diamondbacks fans are on the edge of their seat, we here at Arizona Diamondbacks ON SI will keep the coverage coming, with everything from breaking news to detailed analysis of your favorite players.

