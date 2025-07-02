How D-backs' Veteran Catcher Steered Zac Gallen's Dominant Start
PHOENIX -- On Tuesday night, Arizona Diamondbacks' former ace Zac Gallen put together one of his best performances of the 2025 season against the San Francisco Giants. But he didn't do it alone.
Gallen tossed seven strong innings, giving up just one earned run on five hits. He struck out 10 batters — a number he had not eclipsed since his second start of the season in New York.
The right-hander was hesitant to look at the outing as a turning point — understandably so. But he did acknowledge one major contributing factor: recently-signed veteran catcher James McCann.
"McCann and I got on the same page pretty early," Gallen said. "With a guy like that that's been around a while, he's had a lot of experiences calling games, calling some of the best. ... For the most part, I feel like we were on the same page and we were mixing pretty well."
Arizona Diamondbacks' James McCann Crucial to Gallen's Dominant Start
McCann is a veteran of 12 major league seasons and a former All-Star.
With Diamondbacks' Gold Glove catcher Gabriel Moreno on the injured list with a hairline fracture in his hand, Arizona signed McCann on June 23 to split time with Jose Herrera.
The 35-year-old isn't much of a heavy bat at this stage of his career, but he does provide a veteran presence. Gallen gave credit to McCann's pitch-calling for Tuesday night's electric performance.
Gallen said McCann called almost every pitch. The righty emphasized that he prefers when his catcher can carry most of the pitch-calling load.
"I feel like when I'm at my best, the catchers and I are on the same page for the most part. So having to not necessarily call pitches, for me in a perfect world, I call maybe 10 a game on something that I'm seeing or feeling.
"For the most part, I like to trust what they're seeing back there, how everything's moving, how they feel the hitters are interacting, where they are in the box. ... It's hard for me to tell 60 feet away. It's a little bit easier for the guys standing 18 inches from them," Gallen said.
McCann said he thinks he and Gallen are beginning to develop that chemistry. He gave high praise to Gallen's dominance following Tuesday's game.
"I feel like I'm getting to know [Gallen] a little better, and understanding what makes him tick," said McCann. "The results tonight were phenomenal. He threw the ball really well. He used all of his pitches to both sides of the plate, and the results speak for themselves."
The veteran catcher noted that, while Gallen's recent results have been anything but pretty, he knows the former ace can still baffle hitters — and he's told him as much.
"I've had to stand in the box and face him as a hitter, and it's not a fun at-bat," McCann said.
"One of the things that I'm trying to get across to him is just because the first half maybe hasn't gone the way that the other five years of his career has, hitters aren't racing to the bat racks to face him. He's still got good stuff, and he's not a fun at-bat."
Tuesday was McCann's second time catching Gallen. The first didn't go as well, as Gallen gave up five earned runs in a loss to the White Sox. McCann said the two were able to get on the same page "quicker" Tuesday night.
"I think we kind of knew each other a little bit better," he said. "We were maybe on the same page quicker... I think if you look back at the game in Chicago, we made a couple mistakes. [Tuesday night], the mistakes were limited."
James McCann's Bat, Defense Key in Diamondbacks' Win
The 35-year-old's contributions didn't end behind home plate. McCann joined Arizona's home run party with a solo shot to left field, putting the D-backs up 8-2 over the Giants. It was his first homer as a Diamondback, and his first major league blast since September of 2024.
He also made an outstanding tag on a throw to home plate, nailing Rafael Devers to prevent a third Giants run. Manager Torey Lovullo called the tag a "momentum-changer."
"It feels great," McCann said. "When I got here, that's my full intention is to help this team win in any way that I can. Being able to do it on both sides of the ball tonight feels great."
The concept of personal catchers is not nearly as much a part of today's game as it's been in the past.
But if McCann's presence and game-calling ability can help Gallen deliver more consistently strong results, he may make for a difficult decision once Moreno is healthy.
"The James McCann pickup was a great pickup," said Lovullo. "I think our front office is always in search of a player that could step in here in the absence of somebody that's hurt and help us.
"It was a good pickup. I'm watching him go out there and do the things that I just mentioned and have the at-bats that he's had. This was a very strong pickup."