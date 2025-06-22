Report: Arizona Diamondbacks Add Former All-Star Catcher
According to a report from The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal, the Arizona Diamondbacks are signing veteran catcher and former All-Star James McCann.
Arizona Diamondbacks Sign Catcher James McCann
It will be a major league deal for McCann, who had signed a minor league deal with the Atlanta Braves this offseason.
According to Rosenthal, McCann's deal included a "rolling opt-out," meaning if he was offered a major league deal by another club, Atlanta would have to either call him up to the majors or grant him his release.
The Braves chose to release McCann, allowing him to join a Diamondbacks team that is dealing with a casualty to their starting catcher. Stud backstop Gabriel Moreno went on the injured list on June 19.
Manager Torey Lovullo later revealed that Moreno was dealing with a hairline fracture in his metacarpal, after taking a pitch to his hand in the disarray of a rain-soaked game in Cincinnati. Moreno continued playing on that fracture, but the pain eventually became too great.
Lovullo said Moreno will be out "weeks, not days." Backup catcher Jose Herrera took the majority of the workload following Moreno's injury, with veteran Aramis Garcia getting the call up to spell Herrera.
McCann, 35, is a veteran of 11 major league seasons. He did enjoy some success with the Tigers and White Sox from 2017-2020, and was even named to the 2019 All-Star team as a result of a sturdy offensive campaign.
Since then, his numbers have not been anything special. In 2024, McCann slashed just .234/.279/.388 as a member of the Baltimore Orioles, though he only appeared in 66 games.
With Atlanta's Triple-A Gwinnett Stripers in 2025, McCann slashed. .297/.331/.493 with six homers in 164 plate appearances.
Defensively, McCann doesn't provide much, either. Per Statcast, he ranked in the bottom 15% of MLB in blocks above average and framing, with a well-below-average 1.98 pop time as well. He was worth -8 Fielding Run Value, a stat that he has not had much career success in, either.
Granted, the Diamondbacks are not looking to bring in a future franchise catcher. But with Moreno's injury requiring a lengthier recovery, Arizona is opting to go with a veteran option in McCann.
Since it's a major league deal, Garcia (out of options) could be designated for assignment as the corresponding move. Garcia only appeared in two games, getting four plate appearances. He struck out three times and did not record a base hit.
Since he was outrighted already this season by the Diamondbacks, Garcia can elect free agency if he clears waivers. However, like the last time he was DFA'd, he could choose to remain in the organization and play in Triple-A.