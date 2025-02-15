How the Diamondbacks' Outfield Plans Will Shift in 2025
The Arizona Diamondbacks take defense very seriously. They have been one of the best defensive teams in baseball over the past few years, in large part due to their young and athletic core of players. This is especially true in the club's outfield.
Chase Field is often patrolled by the youthful trio of Corbin Carroll, Alek Thomas, and Jake McCarthy, but has also featured Lourdes Gurriel Jr, Randal Grichuk, and even Pavin Smith with significant playing time.
Because the D-backs value defense so highly, when something does go wrong, the team is swift in its readjustments.
"On the whole that last three months of the season, I think pitching-wise and a little bit on our defense, the areas that we felt like we hold very dear, I think needed to improve. And that was one of the big areas that we looked to address," general manager Mike Hazen told reporters, including Diamondbacks On SI's Jack Sommers.
While the club's outfielders are quite athletic, and in general are very productive defensively, the team believes that they will benefit with some small alignment changes.
"That was one of the big areas that we look to address. Whether that's in the rotation, the bullpen, depth, and our defensive alignments. You know is having Corbin [Carroll] in center on a consistent basis, is that the best for our team? You know things like that," Hazen said.
While Carroll is one of the fastest players in all of MLB, and boasted +8 OAA in 2024, he is not the club's best center fielder.
He has been tested there repeatedly, but seems far more acclimated to a corner-outfield role where he can cut down fly balls, and quickly reach corners to prevent extra bases.
The Diamondbacks were forced to turn to Carroll in that role at times throughout 2024, but it seems that they will do what is possible to instead turn towards their depth.
Jake McCarthy and Alek Thomas are both fantastic center fielders, and minor leaguers Jorge Barrosa and Christian Pache are also realistic options to recieve playing time.
Torey Lovullo also spoke to Sommers on McCarthy and Thomas' playing times, but didn't yet seem prepared to give any judgements on how things will shake out come opening day.
"I just know we have some really good athletes out there and really good players, and when you have good players, you're going to win a lot of games."
2025 will also bring different roles for others. Where Pavin Smith was previously a situational outfielder, with occasional appearances at first base, he will now transition into a full time DH alongside Randal Grichuk.
While the pair will still see playing time in the field, primarily on Grichuk's part, the goal is to use them as offensive pieces, and use the outfield for elite run prevention.
"My vision for the outfield is to have an elite defensive outfield. We have had that, and I think it makes a huge difference for the pitching staff," Hazen said.
Of course, Thomas spent much of 2024 on the injured list, due to a nagging hamstring strain suffered in the first week of the season. This became re-aggravated throughout the year and cost the Diamondbacks their best defensive center fielder.
Manager Torey Lovullo emphasized that he won't forget one instance in particular.
"Mike Hazen and I were sitting together in my office, and it was probably day four, three or four of the season, and he's like, man, you've got to give guys days off. I'm like, you know, like who? And he specifically said [Alek Thomas] And I said, [Thomas] is like 14 years old. He doesn't need a day off this early in camp.
"I'd been kind of staggering days off and on, and it was going to be his third or fourth day, and I'll be damned, he got hurt that day.
"So I go back to that day a lot, and I know because of that specific injury, it had been a very long, grinding year for him. But I think he's working through that, and if he's healthy, he's going to have a very good year for us," Lovullo said.
But the newly revitalized Diamondbacks pitching staff, which now features Corbin Burnes at its helm, will be a deadly threat to any lineup. But with the defensive flexibility that Hazen is referring to, those pitchers will be more confident in making the pitches necessary to get the biggest outs.
"We have a lot of really talented outfielders. I can see alignments where [Carroll, McCarthy, and Thomas] are out there. I can see alignments with Gurriel, who's been really good in left field," Hazen continued. "You know where Randal [Grichuk] ends up in some of that mix, and my guess is Pavin [Smith] sees a little less time out there moving forward, but I think there's a balance within all that."
As Hazen and Lovullo demonstrate, they are not content with the defensive excellence that Arizona has displayed. They believe that there is another level to attain, and the D-backs are focused on making that a reality in 2025.