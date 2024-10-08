How Does Ketel Marte Rank Among NL Hank Aaron Award Finalists?
Each year since 1999 Major League Baseball has honored the most outstanding regular season offensive performer in each League with the prestigious Hank Aaron Award.
A committee of MLB.com journalists and a panel of past recipients of the award reviewed the top performances during the regular season, determining the 10 finalists.
Arizona Diamondbacks All-Star second baseman Ketel Marte is among those finalist, most deservedly so. Marte led the D-backs offense in almost every major category despite suffering a horrific ankle injury in August that caused him to miss 20 games.
The table below ranks the 10 finalists in order OPS (On Base Plus Slugging) Two of the top three hitters Shohei Ohtani and Marcel Ozuna, play the DH position, while Marte, a second baseman, is sandwiched in between them.
Note: The last column shown is "Run", which is linear weights base running runs as calculated by Baseball Reference. This measures the total value of base running, including stolen bases, and taking the extra base, but deducts value for caught stealing and other outs on base.
It's not really possible to argue against Ohtani being the best offensive player in the league. But a very strong case can be made to place Marte second. The rate stats put him right there.
Garrett Stubbs rolling over Marte's ankle in a reckless slide on August 10 likely cost Marte a 40 homer, 100 RBI season, but 36-95 is still extremely impressive for an every day second baseman.
Fans can vote on the award at THIS LINK