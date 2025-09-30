How Ryne Nelson Became Diamondbacks' Best 2025 Starter
If everything had gone according to plan in the 2025 season, the Ryne Nelson might have never had the opportunity to emerge as the de facto ace of the Arizona Diamondbacks' starting rotation.
Nelson began the season in the bullpen due to an excess of starting pitchers. He struggled there, pitching to a 4.50 ERA in 26 innings.
But after ace Corbin Burnes went down with Tommy john Surgery, he was finally given a chance to join the rotation again — where he threw to a 3.16 ERA over 23 starts.
With Merrill Kelly traded at the Deadline and Zac Gallen underperforming, Nelson quickly became the most stable pillar of the D-backs' starting pitchers. But considering the unconventional path to that role, just how did Nelson stay mentally sound?
Nelson spoke to Diamondbacks On SI's Jack Sommers about his journey to the front of the rotation, and how he was able to grow into one of Arizona's lead arms despite the slow beginning.
Arizona Diamondbacks' Ryne Nelson on his Role
Nelson, ever the team-first pitcher, acknowledged the less-than-ideal situation, but did not express dissatisfaction with the team.
"It started out in not-ideal circumstances and then I ended up getting my chance to go out there and join the rotation and fill in for [Burnes] when he went down and just tried to do my best with the job that was given to me.
"I said it at the start of the year, I take a lot of pride whenever I get the ball in whatever role. The mindset that I was able to keep with that, just enjoying when I get the ball, helped me to stay positive, stay in the moment, and just did my best to work really hard to go get outs for this team," Nelson said.
Nelson said he was proud of the way he handled his situation, and he never saw the fluid role as a disrespect to his ability.
"I always believed in myself, and I always knew what I was capable of, and the one thing I'm most proud of is that with the moving around, I never lost that belief in myself," he said.
"Sometimes you can take a rolec hange as a shot at what other people think of you, but I never really took it that way, and I always believed that I am good enough to be a starter in this league."
Nelson has never been one for recording personal stats or number-watching. He went 7-3, but could have easily been 14-3, with seven leads surrendered by his bullpen after he exited.
Nelson said he doesn't think about those numbers, and that's how he stays locked in.
"I try to stay away from the personal statistics and accolades and stuff like that. I just try to do whatever I can that day to go help the team win and I think that it's unfortunate that we're here now," he said,
Manager Torey Lovullo does count those stats, however. When Lovullo was asked who he'd give a Diamondbacks-specific Cy Young Award to for 2025, it didn't take him long to find his answer.
"The wins and losses don't indicate that [Nelson] would get a vote. But I think from what we asked him to do and the space that he has taken up for us in the bullpen and now is a very dependable starting pitcher, you can throw the record out the window," Lovullo said.
"I would probably go with Nelly. He's been the most consistent all year, for sure."
Arizona may have quite a bit of turbulence in their pitching staff — both in the rotation and bullpen — but it's a positive to have an arm as consistent, team-focused and intentional as Nelson.