Inside the Diamondbacks Pre-Game Notebook: Tommy Pham Returns
The Chicago White Sox are in town to play the Arizona Diamondbacks for a three game series this weekend. Friday night's game starts at 6:40 PM.
Ryne Nelson (3-5, 5.96 ERA) starts for the D-backs while Chris Flexen (2-5, 5.06 ERA) goes for Chicago. For a detailed series preview be sure to check out Aaron Hughes' comprehensive article with pitching matchup details here.
The Return of Tommy Pham
Tommy Pham is in the White Sox lineup and leading off playing right field. Prior to the game, there was a short ceremony where Pham, Dominic Fletcher and former Farm Director Josh Barfield were presented with their National League Championship rings.
Lovullo had high praise for Pham, describing what he meant to the D-backs last year. Acquired at the trade deadline in 2023, Pham was a catalyst for their run to and through the playoffs and World Series.
"We couldn't have done it without him" Lovullo said. Describing what Pham brought to the team and the clubhouse Lovullo was emphatic. "He brought a sense of toughness, a sense of focus and preparation. There was no time to goof off. The timing in which he got here meant so much to us because we might have been missing our direction. He came in and put us on the right trajectory."
Pham was not resigned during the offseason, likely because it was reported that he was looking for a full time role, which Arizona could not provide. Lovullo was surprised that he was not signed earlier. He joked about Pham wanting to prove something to the D-backs.
"I know for a fact that he was on the IL, and I guarantee you a part of him went in there and said that on this day against the Arizona Diamondbacks I'm coming to show them that they made a mistake in not bringing me back here. "
Health Updates
Alek Thomas had three at-bats in an Arizona Complex league game on Thursday. He hit a homer in one at-bat. He will take live at-bats today and play outfield Saturday. The team will decide next steps after that.
Miguel Castro threw a 26-pitch bullpen Friday and will throw another bullpen on Tuesday.
Zac Gallen threw a 37 pitch bullpen at "90% effort" and will throw a simulation game on Tuesday, (not Monday as previously reported). It will be in the three-inning, 45 pitch game. A simulation game is considered "like a game," so the presumption is that if he requires a second simulation game that might happen Sunday or Monday, on four or five days rest.
Eduardo Rodriguez will get an MRI Saturday to check the status of the healing in his left lat muscle. He has been throwing out to 105 feet. After the MRI it will still be at least a few days until he throws off a bullpen mound. First he'll need to stretch out to 120 feet and then throw "flat grounds" before throwing a bullpen.
Merrill Kelly is still just throwing out to 75 feet.