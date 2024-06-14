Snakes on Fire! Scorching Hot Diamondbacks Set to Face White Sox
Another good series for the Arizona Diamondbacks has fans in good spirits. In a series of high-scoring games, they took two of three against the Angels at Chase Field this week. The White-Sox are next in line of what is an important stretch of games for the D-Backs in order to take control of a Wild Card spot.
The Diamondbacks have won 8 of 12 games played in June dating back to a series split in New York against the Mets. They have played good baseball, and have faced some important rivals. They took on both the Padres and Giants who are in a direct battle with the D-Backs, not just for the division, but also in a close wild card race. In those games, Arizona went 4-3.
The Chicago White-Sox are the MLB's worst team in 2024. It wasn't exactly expected but after some pre-season trades and injuries, it began to become clear that the South Side would play host to the worst team in the majors. The Diamondbacks didn't sit out on some of that pre-season fire sale, trading Dominic Fletcher to Chicago in exchange for breakout prospect Cristian Mena who has been dominating in Reno.
Coming off a good series against the Angels who have not been a great team record-wise this year, Arizona must continue to take advantage of this weak stretch in their schedule. During the White-Sox's last series in Seattle, they became the first team to 50 losses. Entering play against the D-Backs they hold an abysmal 18-52 record, good for last in the majors.
The Diamondbacks were off to a slow start to the year but this recent hot streak has powered them back into a very competitive position in the National League. Entering this series they sit at a record of 33-36. Injuries have decimated the D-Backs MLB roster, in particular the starting rotation.
Zac Gallen is working his way back from a Hamstring Strain that was reaggravated in the Mets series and sent him on the injuried list. Merrill Kelly and Eduardo Rodriguez are further away from their respective returns but the hope is to have them join the club around the All-Star break.
Geraldo Perdomo joined the team in the series opener against the Angels. He marked the first-position player to return from the IL for the D-Backs. Alek Thomas isn't very far behind but won't return in this series against Chicago.
Pitching Matchups
Friday, June 14th, 6:40 PM
Ryne Nelson RHP, 3-5, 5.96 ERA, 4.69 FIP in 51.1 IP. Nelson is coming off a terrible start in San Diego where he was touched up for 6 runs, 5 of which were earned. He lasted only 3 and 1/3 innings and struck out only 1 batter.
Chris Flexen RHP, 2-5, 5.06 ERA, 4.57 FIP in 64 IP. Flexen has pitched well in his last 3 starts, allowing 2 or less runs in those games. In his last start against Boston, he struck out 3 in 5 innings. He has been prone to walk batters though, walking 10 in his last 5 starts.
Saturday, June 15th, 7:10 PM
TBD. Possibly Tommy Henry, LHP, 2-2, 5.58 ERA, 5.20 FIP in 30.2 IP. Henry had been down in Reno until his last outing in San Diego. The D-Backs used an opener, which didn't help him too much, allowing 2 runs in only 2.1 innings pitched. Henry had been doing well in AAA however and if he does pitch it is possible to see an opener going before him once again.
Erick Fedde RHP, 4-1, 3.10 ERA, 3.61 FIP in 81.1 IP. Fedde is enjoying a nice comeback to the MLB after spending 2023 in Korea. In his last start he pitched 7 innings of 1 run ball against the Mariners. He walked only 1 and struck out 4. He has been touched up recently though, allowing 13 runs in his last 5 starts.
Sunday, June 16th, 1:10 PM
Jordan Montgomery LHP, 4-4, 6.58 ERA, 4.76 FIP in 52 IP. Montgomery has had what some might call a disaster of a season. His late signing and self admitted "bad" pitching has brought him to a near 7 ERA. He has not pitched a scoreless outing this year and has gone 9 consecutive starts with a walk allowed. He was able to go 5.2 innings against the Angels his last time out.
Drew Thorpe RHP 0-0, 1.80 ERA, 2.75 FIP in 5 IP. Thorpe is coming off a successful MLB debut against Seattle. He allowed 2 runs against the Mariners, only 1 being earned, while striking out 4 in 5 innings pitched. The young righty was traded twice last off-season, once by the Yankees for Juan Soto, and against by the Padres for Dylan Cease.
Who's Hot, Who's Not
Corbin Carroll is finally taking flight for the Diamondbacks. It is a slow and steady process but his improvement is noticeably different. He had a 4 game-hit streak and has hits in 6 of his last 7. Carroll has not struck out since June 5th and has only 3 strikeouts in 40 ABs in June.
His process has improved, he seems to be driving the ball with authority wherever he is pitched. His power hasn't shown up at the same level as last year, but with a good process, and being selective with the pitches he is swinging at, the power will come.
Ketel Marte leads all of MLB with 11 DRS at the 2nd base position this year. He also became the third Diamondback in history to reach 199 doubles and 38 triples. In his last 5 games, Marte is hitting .316 with a 1.143 OPS. He is well on his way to rightfully becoming the National League starting 2nd baseman in the All-Star game. I broke down his case here.
Christian Walker has been on a tear, hitting 3 home runs in 4 at-bats against the Angels. He has also tallied 6 hits in his last 4 games, including 7 RBI. In his last 6 games, he slugged .630 with 7 hits.
Eugenio Suarez has struggled all year and just has not seemed to break through. He is hitting .111 with a .384 OPS in his last 5 games. Torey Lovullo has stated that he will get limited playing time due to his poor performance, in favor of Blaze Alexander. Suarez has hit only 5 home runs on the season.
The White-Sox may not be an offensive juggernaut but Luis Robert is making his presence felt every time he steps on the Diamond. Since returning from the Injured List he has only 4 hits in 6 games. Those 4 hits have all gone over the fence for home runs. He has a 1.133 OPS and will be a threat that D-Backs pitchers will need to avoid.
Andrew Vaughn is also having a great stretch, hitting .345 with a 1.056 OPS in 7 games. His 3 home runs in that stretch is tied with Paul DeJong for 2nd most within that span on the White Sox.
Martin Maldanado may be one of the coldest hitters in baseball. He has a single hit in 11 PAs with a .282 OPS in his last 3 games. That is only a glimpse into the kind of season he is having though, as he is hitting .078 on the year, with -1.7 WAR and a -27 OPS+.
The Diamondbacks need to keep their foot on the gas. The National League Wild Card race is deathly tight. While the D-Backs are only 1 game out, it is important to take advantage of the weaker opponents they are facing now.