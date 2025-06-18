Insider: Diamondbacks Could Trade All-Star First Baseman
The Arizona Diamondbacks, after falling back to an even .500, remain in an unpredictable Deadline limbo. While GM Mike Hazen has said he intends to buy and add to the roster, there's no way to be certain Arizona won't fall into a hole that puts them out of contention.
In such a situation, the D-backs would find themselves the owners of multiple appealing rental trade pieces — pieces contending teams would greatly desire.
Arizona Diamondbacks Could Trade 1B Josh Naylor
According to MLB.com reporter and insider Mark Feinsand, first baseman Josh Naylor would be a perfect candidate for Arizona to sell.
Feinsand cited the Giants, Mariners, Rangers and Red Sox as teams who would be potential fits for the former All-Star.
"Arizona has climbed back into the playoff race with a good start to June, leaving the Diamondbacks in striking distance of a Wild Card spot and still in the conversation in the NL West," Feinsand wrote.
"But Naylor is one of more than a half-dozen impending free agents on the roster, and given that a number of teams could use a big corner-infield bat, it’s possible that Arizona could move Naylor (or Eugenio Suárez) and his expiring contract to address other needs."
It will ultimately depend on how the D-backs continue to fare, whether they'll opt to trade Naylor or attempt to re-sign him. From the perspective of overall production, the 2024 All-Star has been everything Arizona could have hoped for.
He's no Christian Walker defensively, but Naylor has been an extremely productive bat. He's hitting over .300, and while he hasn't exactly been the team's biggest home run threat, he has knocked 17 doubles and collected 49 RBI.
Naylor boasts an .830 OPS on the season thus far, a 129 wRC+, and has been worth 1.3 FanGraphs WAR. His defense has tangibly improved in recent weeks as well, though that will likely never be his calling card.
Naylor has played hero of late. In his last seven games, he's slashing .464/.500/.786. He's nursing a seven game hit streak with four multi-hit games, and crushed a walk-off grand slam to redeem what appeared to be a brutal blown save and potential loss at the hands of the Mariners on June 9.
Naylor's subdued reaction to said grand slam caused some to believe he was disgruntled, or unsatisfied with being a member of the Diamondbacks. That is not, and never has been the case.
"We believe in each other as much as anyone. We love being with each other. It's a very fun group, a very exciting group. I'm thankful to be a part of it, thankful to get to grow with this group and get to know players on a personal level, get to know their families," Naylor said on the Dbacks.TV broadcast Tuesday.
"I'm very blessed to be here. I love it," he said.
But regardless of whether or not Naylor enjoys playing in Arizona, the fact remains that the hot-hitting former All-Star remains a very enticing piece to teams like Seattle, who needs upgraded hitting, or Boston, who needs a first baseman.
If the return includes pieces that could help the D-backs get back on track in contention in the coming years, a trade could be worth it. Naylor is a free agent after 2025 anyway, and could be a difficult re-sign if he continues hitting at this pace.
But for now, Naylor's impressive numbers have contributed to Arizona putting forward the fourth-best offense in MLB in runs per game (5.07). If the D-backs can continue their hot stretch and continue to build momentum, these trade discussions may all be water under the bridge come postseason time.