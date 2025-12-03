Outlets Continue to Push Unrealistic Signing on D-backs

The Arizona Diamondbacks need a first baseman, without a doubt. But they don't need a risky, high-cost veteran slugger while in the midst of a payroll-strapped, pitching-needy offseason.

And yet, it's been a common reoccurrence to see New York Mets All-Star first baseman Pete Alonso linked to the D-backs as a potential fit. Multiple outlets, even including ESPN's Jeff Passan have linked the two as a potential match.

Not that Arizona is necessarily talking to Alonso or his camp. That seems entirely unlikely. But a recent article from Bleacher Report's Zachary D. Rymer listed the Diamondbacks as the seventh-best fit for Alonso in free agency, once again linking Alonso to Arizona.

Arizona Diamondbacks Named Unlikely Fit for Pete Alonso

Sep 27, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso (20) celebrates his solo home run against the Miami Marlins in the third inning at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images | Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

Here's what Rymer had to say about the fit:

"The Diamondbacks have been a well-rounded offensive team in each of the last two seasons, mixing a high batting average with home run power and speed on the basepaths.

"They sure missed Christian Walker at first base this year, though. The Snakes' first sackers managed only a .738 OPS and 16 home runs, the latter of which ranked in the bottom third among all teams.

"As with the Padres, Alonso is as good of an on-paper fit as the Diamondbacks could hope for. And with a $43 million gap between what they spent in 2025 and project to spend in 2026, the D-backs are in better shape financially than their NL West rivals.

"Then again, carrying a lower payroll in 2026 seems to be the idea for managing partner Ken Kendrick. The D-backs otherwise have something in common with the Padres in that they need arms more than they need bats," he wrote.

Alonso is an excellent player, and hte Diamondbacks have a severe need at first base. After trading Josh Naylor at the Deadline in 2025, Arizona's injury-riddled first base platoon posted a .560 OPS from August 1 until the end of the season — the worst such figure in the majors.

But Alonso is seeking a large deal. Just how large that deal is remains to be seen, but FanGraphs' crowdsource estimate expects a four-year deal worth over $100 million — a deal that would completely price Alonso out of Arizona's range.

Not only that, but Alonso (though an exceptional hitter) is not the most defensively proficient first baseman. The D-backs seem to be looking to return to a younger, more defense-first identity, particularly in the infield.

Would Alonso fill a need in terms of lineup construction? Absolutely. He's one of the best hitting first basemen in baseball. But he's not a realistic target for Arizona, no matter how big that first base need is.

