Inside The Diamondbacks

Outlets Continue to Push Unrealistic Signing on D-backs

The Arizona Diamondbacks are probably not going to sign this star first baseman.
Alex D'Agostino|
Sep 28, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso (20) reacts while standing next to shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) after his at bat against the Miami Marlins during the fifth inning at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
Sep 28, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso (20) reacts while standing next to shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) after his at bat against the Miami Marlins during the fifth inning at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

In this story:

Arizona Diamondbacks

The Arizona Diamondbacks need a first baseman, without a doubt. But they don't need a risky, high-cost veteran slugger while in the midst of a payroll-strapped, pitching-needy offseason.

And yet, it's been a common reoccurrence to see New York Mets All-Star first baseman Pete Alonso linked to the D-backs as a potential fit. Multiple outlets, even including ESPN's Jeff Passan have linked the two as a potential match.

Not that Arizona is necessarily talking to Alonso or his camp. That seems entirely unlikely. But a recent article from Bleacher Report's Zachary D. Rymer listed the Diamondbacks as the seventh-best fit for Alonso in free agency, once again linking Alonso to Arizona.

Arizona Diamondbacks Named Unlikely Fit for Pete Alonso

New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso
Sep 27, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso (20) celebrates his solo home run against the Miami Marlins in the third inning at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images | Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

Here's what Rymer had to say about the fit:

"The Diamondbacks have been a well-rounded offensive team in each of the last two seasons, mixing a high batting average with home run power and speed on the basepaths.

"They sure missed Christian Walker at first base this year, though. The Snakes' first sackers managed only a .738 OPS and 16 home runs, the latter of which ranked in the bottom third among all teams.

"As with the Padres, Alonso is as good of an on-paper fit as the Diamondbacks could hope for. And with a $43 million gap between what they spent in 2025 and project to spend in 2026, the D-backs are in better shape financially than their NL West rivals.

"Then again, carrying a lower payroll in 2026 seems to be the idea for managing partner Ken Kendrick. The D-backs otherwise have something in common with the Padres in that they need arms more than they need bats," he wrote.

Alonso is an excellent player, and hte Diamondbacks have a severe need at first base. After trading Josh Naylor at the Deadline in 2025, Arizona's injury-riddled first base platoon posted a .560 OPS from August 1 until the end of the season — the worst such figure in the majors.

But Alonso is seeking a large deal. Just how large that deal is remains to be seen, but FanGraphs' crowdsource estimate expects a four-year deal worth over $100 million — a deal that would completely price Alonso out of Arizona's range.

Not only that, but Alonso (though an exceptional hitter) is not the most defensively proficient first baseman. The D-backs seem to be looking to return to a younger, more defense-first identity, particularly in the infield.

Would Alonso fill a need in terms of lineup construction? Absolutely. He's one of the best hitting first basemen in baseball. But he's not a realistic target for Arizona, no matter how big that first base need is.

Arizona Diamondbacks Latest News

Published
Alex D'Agostino
ALEX D'AGOSTINO

Born and raised in the desert, Alex D'Agostino is a lifelong follower of Arizona sports. Alex writes for Arizona Diamondbacks ON SI and also Arizona Cardinals ON SI. He previously covered the Diamondbacks for FanSided's VenomStrikes. Follow Alex on Twitter @AlexDagAZ

Share on XFollow alexdagaz
Home/Arizona Diamondbacks News