James McCann Had Powerful Message After Massive D-backs Win
The Arizona Diamondbacks are still alive in the playoff hunt, earning a nail-biting but much-needed win over the Minnesota Twins on Sunday.
Veteran catcher James McCann, giving Gabriel Moreno a day off, had an excellent performance, knocking in four of Arizona's six runs, including a three-run homer in the fourth inning.
After the game, McCann spoke to D-backs.TV's Todd Walsh, and delivered a heartfelt message about this scrappy, hungry Diamondbacks team.
Arizona Diamondbacks' James McCann Reacts to Massive Win
"It's 1 through 26. A lot of teams talk about 1 through 9. The top few starters. It's literally 26, I guess now... 28 individuals that show up every day and do their part and know their role. It's a group of guys that truly like each other and are all pulling in the same direction," McCann said.
"It's a lot of fun to be a part of something like that. You can feel it."
It's been a long career for McCann, who's in his 12th major league season. He joined Arizona on a minor league deal early on in 2025, but has solidified his role as the reliable veteran backup to a young star in Moreno.
McCann is enjoying every minute of it.
"At this point in my career, this is amazing," he said.
"I love being here and I love being with the young guys that are pushing and helping them understand the importance of each pitch and each inning and driving towards the ultimate goal of the playoffs."
A playoff run for the D-backs would still be quite improbable as this point. With the Mets winning Sunday, Arizona can only keep pace in the race for now, but sit only 2.0 games out of a Wild Card berth, somehow.
McCann emphasized the importance of the upcoming series and said Arizona's mindset is in the right place.
"This is the best part of the year. When you show up to spring training, you talk about this time of year. You want to have an opportunity come the middle of September to make a push for the playoffs," McCann said.
"And that's what we're in right now. And every single guy in there truly believes. And we're all going to be pulling in the same direction. Like I said, this is what you train all offseason for, all spring training. And this is what you grind for six months of the season for."