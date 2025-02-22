Jordan Montgomery Still on Track for Opening Week of Season
Arizona Diamondbacks embattled starter Jordan Montgomery threw a "front box" session Saturday at Salt River Fields without incident and said he felt good. Speaking in the clubhouse afterwards he said that he expected to be ready for the start of the season.
Manager Torey Lovullo echoed that sentiment, saying there was still enough time for Montgomery to get built up. Montgomery came into camp with left index finger strain suffered in his last bullpen session back home. He had imaging and two visits with Dr. Donald Sheridan, the team's preferred hand specialist.
Montgomery was given the green light to resume a throwing progression after that second doctor visit. His program began with flat ground out to 60, then 90, and 120 feet. The front box session on Saturday was one in which the catcher sat several feet out in front of the plate. He will throw a full bullpen on Tuesday.
Montgomery is one of seven pitchers in camp expected to have a chance to fill five spots. The Diamondbacks have already said they will not be going to a six-man rotation. Montgomery previously expressed confidence that he is one of the five starters that will be on the opening day roster and does not view his spot in jeopardy or feel he is in a "competition"
Behind Corbin Burnes, Zac Gallen, Merrill Kelly, and Eduardo Rodriguez, the team also has Montgomery, Brandon Pfaadt, and Ryne Nelson. Pfaadt led the team in innings pitched last year with 181. Nelson was the team's best starter from July 1 onwards, going 5-0 and posting a 3.05 ERA in 14 games, 83 innings.
Montgomery was signed to $25 million dollar contract at the end of spring training last year, with a player option that vested at $22.5 million for 2025. He had a dismal season, with an ERA of 6.23 in 117 innings pitched. By the end of the year he was relegated to the bullpen as the team was fighting for their playoff lives.
Montgomery came to camp slimmed down, having lost 20-25 pounds, but the finger setback appears to have him about 10 days behind the other starters. Despite that, if he is indeed the fifth starter, his first outing would be April 1 against the New York Yankees in Yankee stadium.
In other rotation news, Lovullo said Zac Gallen will likely pitch in either the fourth or fifth game of spring. That would be either Monday at Salt River Fields against the Guardians, or Tuesday at Sloan Park in Mesa against the Cubs. If they ultimately decide to push back further than that, the next game would be back at Salt River on Wednesday against the Brewers.
Lovullo was not able to give any information for a time table yet for either Merrill Kelly or Eduardo Rodriguez to get game action.
The Diamondbacks are known to slow play their starting pitchers in spring training, preferring to hold them back early on. They are typically an inning or two behind other teams in their ramp up pace with starters.
"I've seen that same thing too" Lovullo said. I don't know how they get there. That means that some of the pitchers that are going that hard that early must be throwing lives before spring training starts. [ live batting practice]. The clock and the timing gets a little complicated based on when the pitchers get here and start their process".
"All of our guys have thrown a lot of bullpens prior to camp opening. I'm not sure what's going on inside of every organization. We're doing exactly what we want to do. We want to build up to strike and get them to six innings and 85 pitches by their last spring start, and make sure they're ready to come out of the gates as strong as possible"
The Diamondbacks play Saturday at Salt River Fields against the Colorado Rockies, with a 1:10 P.M/ start. Ketel Marte is at the top of the order, and Corbin Carroll is making his Cactus League debut.