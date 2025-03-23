Justin Martinez Feels Safe, at Home with Diamondbacks
Arizona Diamondbacks fireballing right-hander Justin Martinez sat at his locker with his headphones on, listening to music, getting his gear on as he prepared for the day. By the time he finally noticed the reporters waiting to speak with him, he broke out a sheepish smile, knowing what everyone wanted to talk about.
As reported on Friday, Martinez had agreed to a five-year, $18 million dollar contract extension with the Diamondbacks that also includes option years for $7 and $9 million for 2030 and 2031. There is also a conditional club option for 2032 that is tied to health.
Martinez had a fabulous rookie season in 2024, throwing over 73 innings and posting a 2.48 ERA while striking out 91 batters. He throws both a 100 MPH four-seam and sinking fastballs and has a devastating splitter and slider to match.
Martinez spent a month in the closer's role, and overall saved eight of 10 chances. But he also worked multiple innings and took on some of the toughest assignments out of the pen. Entering 2025, he is one of five back-end relievers that Torey Lovullo will depend on in a bullpen committee by matchup.
The following Q&A was conducted with Martinez in English without a translator. Last year he was still speaking through the team translator. This is just one more piece of how his confidence has grown and matured, and how much he's learned.
What does it feel like to have that contract?
"I feel so happy, so my family they're excited too, they're happy and I feel lucky. And I want to thank God, thank the team for the opportunity they are giving me and do my best. That's the only thing that I can control and let's go deep."
How excited was your family?
"So excited! When I told that to my mama, she opened a wine bottle right away and take a couple glasses."
(Martinez clarified that his family is still back home in the Dominican Republic, but will travel to New York to see him and then travel back to Arizona after the road trip.)
What was the thinking to take this extension instead of going year-to-year through arbitration?
"My agent told me we can wait, we can do this, we can do that, but you'll get this. I told my family [about the options] and we were on the same page. They told me they liked the deal, and I took it because you never know in baseball." (Martinez already had Tommy John surgery back in 2021).
Did you look at the Emmanuel Clase contract for reference, or did you just let your agent do that?
"My agent did that, I didn't even know about the Clase contract. They told me it was pretty similar, but I didn't know that."
(Clase signed an extension with the Cleveland Guardians in 2022 for five years, $20 million with club options for 2027 and 2028)
How long ago did this conversation first come up?
"Like a week or something, I think. I don't know much because I told my agent, do what you want to do. I mean, I believe in my agent. I told him, do your best, do your work and don't tell me anything until we sign."
Do you think it's easier now to accept any role, and not have to worry about getting saves to make more in arbitration?
"I mean, my goal would be to do my best, win games. No matter the inning, no matter what situation I pitch. I just want to do my job. So I don't think it would matter. Right now if I get save situations, I don't think it would matter. The goal would be the same."
Torey Lovullo said you've matured, but even from day one you were willing to to speak your mind with him and with teammates. Where do you feel like you got that kind of personality or confidence?
"I've had this personality since I was a kid. Because in my family, we're humble."
Martinez ended the interview to say some heartfelt words about his manager
"Torey, he's like a father for us. He's like a father for me. He's a good manager. He's probably the best manager in the Major Leagues. He's trying to keep us together like a brothers, like a family. And I feel safe here. I feel like I'm at home."
The Diamondbacks continue to build out their team and extend players they have an opportunity to do so with. Earlier this spring they extended Geraldo Perdomo to a four-year, $45 million dollar contract with an option for 2030. Corbin Carroll is signed through 2030 with an option for 2031.
Mike Hazen and the D-backs' front office will continue to seek opportunities to extend young players where they can. The Diamondbacks' future is bright and secure in the hands of this management group.