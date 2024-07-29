Justin Martinez, Torey Lovullo Approach Struggles as Opportunity for Growth
Arizona Diamondbacks right-handed flamethrower Justin Martinez--and his development from a completely wild arm into a dependable reliever--could be considered one of the most welcome surprises for the D-backs this season.
Amongst plenty of injury, inconsistency and unexpected weakness from the pitching staff as a whole, the young reliever has become an electrifying presence on the mound, combining his triple-digit velocity with intense movement from his secondary pitches.
Certainly, Martinez has had an impressive year. He's pitched to a 2.18 ERA, with a 2.82 FIP to back it up. He hasn't struggled as much with walks, and while he can struggle to find the zone on occasion, he's been a very effective arm for the D-backs.
He's provided length for Arizona, and, since he's generally performed well in all situations, some might suggest he take over the closer role, since his arsenal plays similar to that of an elite closer.
Martinez hasn't been entirely poor in higher leverage situations, however, Sunday's game got away from the young righty as the D-backs were locked in a 2-2 tie in the top of the 10th inning.
Martinez threw 16 pitches in the game, only five of them for strikes. He allowed a hit and two walks, and hit a batter to bring in a run, while only managing to record one out. He was eventually charged with four runs (three earned) after he left the bases loaded for Bryce Jarvis.
But part of his poor outing stemmed from his misplay of a bunt by the leadoff batter, Pittsburgh's speedy Connor Joe.
“Good bunt, fast runners at second and at the plate, so I looked over to third. By the time I looked over to first, there wasn't a play anymore,” said Martinez, speaking to reporters through interpreter Alex Arpiza.
“I thought, when I saw him turn and look like he was going to throw the ball to third base, he should have," said manager Torey Lovullo after Sunday's game, "But at that point in time… you’ve got to be very decisive, there’s no indecision."
Martinez was visibly frustrated, and Lovullo agreed that the 22-year-old had let the play get to him and affect his mound composure.
“It was clear by his body language after the second or third batter that he didn’t have that normal swagger that he has," said Lovullo, sepaking with reporters on Monday.
"There’s a lot to that, the opposition sees that… that’s who he is, I want that swagger at all times, and that’s what I'm going to encourage him to go out there and do every single chance that he can,” the manager said.
Lovullo said Martinez "locked up" on the play, and that they'd "continue to coach up" those types of lessons, but still noted his confidence in his pitcher's athleticism and fielding ability.
“It’s a learning experience, here [Martinez] is at a very critical time," he said, "you’ve got to step back up on the mound and get it done.”
Such can be the life of a reliever, especially one of such a young age and relative inexperience in the majors. While it wasn't the flamethrower's day Sunday, he noted that each high leverage situation is a chance to grow.
"The good moments, big moments, key moments as well, good opportunities. If you come through you help the team out, so part of the good learning," Martinez said.
And his manager won't pass up the chance for said learning.
“The outcome was frustrating," said Lovullo, "As mad as I was after the game, as mad as he was after the game, we aren’t going to miss the opportunity to coach him up and talk to him about that today.”
Part of growing into a high-leverage relief role is the ability to flush bad outings, and attack the next opportunity with a clean slate. Martinez explained his thought process, and how he looks ahead to the next chance to succeed.
“Try not to think about it, have a short memory. Obviously, it’s harder for a reliever because we don’t pitch every day, we pitch once in a while," said the young righty, "essentially, just try to turn the page, because yesterday could’ve went bad for me, but tomorrow or today it can go well.”
"My teammates are always great, they have my back, just like my family has my back as well, and they’ve helped me out,” he said.
Even with the poor outing, his numbers are still elite, and any continued development could easily see him turn into one of the game's top high-leverage relievers. Outings like Sunday's can happen to the best of the best, and Martinez, and his manager, are ready for the chance to grow from it.
“It’s our job to teach these guys and bring them along, both emotionally and fundamentally and physically. So I’m not going miss the opportunity to coach him up on that today,” Lovullo said.