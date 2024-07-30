Ketel Marte and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Talk About D-backs Comeback Win
Ketel Marte and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. have lockers right next to each in the corner of the Diamondbacks clubhouse. They can often be seen laughing and sharing a joke, other times talking seriously. Sometimes when one of them is being interviewed after a big win, the other will walk by and interject a joke.
Last night both were instrumental in the D-backs 9-8, come-from-behind walk-off victory over the Nationals. Marte went three-for-five, with an RBI single in the fifth, but it was his two-run laser home run into the right field corner off closer Kyle Finnegan in the ninth inning that drew the D-backs to within 8-7 at the time.
A few moment later Gurriel hung tough through a nine pitch at bat in which he initially fell down 0-2. After working the count even, he then fouled off four straight fastballs before knocking the last one up the middle for a base hit, setting up Corbin Carroll. Who did this.
That long at bat by Gurriel wasn't his only critical contribution to the comeback however. Trailing 6-1 in the fifth inning, the D-backs were just starting their nascent comeback. Gurriel threw out Alex Call at the plate trying to score from second base on a single into left field.
Speaking through interpreter Alex Arpiza, here are the postgame reactions and answers to questions from the two veteran players that had just shown the way and set the table for Carroll's miraculous pinch hit homer.
Ketel Marte
Ketel, what can say about that comeback?
"That's the type of team we are. We don't give up. Got to record those 27 outs."
What can you say about the way your season has gone so far?
"Thank God I'm healthy. That's the type of player I am. If you work hard, things come out good for you."
What did it mean to see what Corbin did?
"That's the ballplayer that Corbin is. I've said it all the time, he's the best player we have here. He's one of the best players in the league. He's going to continue to learn. This is second, third year. So it's good for him to have these lows and keep learning. "
Was there an at bat or moment where you felt like "we got this"
"No...[big laugh] Things were never easy. You've just got to keep trying, and we were able to come back."
Did this erase the bad taste of yesterday's loss?
"That's the game. We come back today, try to improve on what we did yesterday, thankfully it came out well. "
Lourdes Gurriel Jr.
Can you take us through that at bat in the ninth inning?
"It was an important at bat. I knew I had to get to first base any way I could. He's a good pitcher, mainly I was just trying to look for a good pitch in the zone. "
Is there anything about this team that surprises you?
"We never give up. We have a good lineup and know we can always come back if possible."
Was getting to play with these guys and having these types of moments a big reason why you came back to Arizona?
"Yes, it feels good to be back in this clubhouse. That's really important to be able to play with these guys and know they want to do the same things. So that's important to me."
Do you think Ketel has a case for MVP consideration this year?
"[knowing laugh] Definitely yes, not only that but I think it's going to be an historical year for him as well."
Could you have known that the throw home could end up being such a critical play?
"I don't look beyond that. Just in the moment I do what I can and thankfully it worked out."
