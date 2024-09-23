Ketel Marte in "Too Dangerous a Spot" to Start Monday Night
Arizona Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo addressed the media Monday afternoon, and hot topic number one was Ketel Marte's absence from the lineup.
Marte suffered a high ankle sprain on August 10 when Phillies catcher Garrett Stubbs overslid the second base bag and rolled over Marte's ankle. Marte ended up on the injured list August 19 and was activated September 6.
Lovullo said that Marte came back before he was 100% healed. The manager referenced some obvious signs that have been noticeable during Marte's swings and also how he's run the bases. At the same time Marte has been battling lower back soreness, a chronic issue for him.
"Marte has been going out there with just blood and guts, and giving everything that he possibly can," Lovullo said.
However with just six games left to play, and the team needing to win at least three or four of them to punch their ticket to the Postseason, it would seem that holding Marte out of the lineup would only be a last resort.
At the end of the press conference a simple question was posed. Could Marte safely play today?
Lovullo responded by saying "I think we were at a dangerous spot with him. He's been going out there and just grinding it out. I know that there's soreness in that lower half that he is probably not admitting or talking about."
Lovullo went on to say if it were the last game of the season, winner take all, Marte would gut it out one more day.
Asked on follow-up if one day of rest would be enough to resolve the issue if it's that bad, Lovullo said "I think so, I don't think it's bad, I just think we're being preventative," Lovullo did also indicate that Marte could be available to pinch-hit off the bench.
OTHER INJURY NEWS
Gabriel Moreno's MRI was "fairly unremarkable," according to Lovullo. It showed that there was still some discomfort in the same left adductor area of the original groin injury. He will continue to be day-to-day, but Lovullo feels like they dodged a bullet.
Moreno also told Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic just before the press conference that he felt he would be able to play Tuesday.
Ryne Nelson will throw a 25 pitch bullpen on Tuesday. Following that the team must decide whether Nelson can come back over the weekend built up enough to start. It might be that he'd be limited to 50 pitches once activated. Lovullo mentioned a potential "piggyback" situation.
Should the D-backs make the NL Wild Card round, it's not entirely clear if Nelson will work as a starter or out of the bullpen.
Paul Sewald threw a 20-pitch bullpen on Monday, and will throw another one on Wednesday or Thursday. Lovullo indicated that Sewald is behind Nelson. Both pitchers are eligible to be activated on Friday September 27, but it sound like Sewald might be held back until further. It's not clear if he'll pitch again this regular season.