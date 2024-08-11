Ketel Marte is Focused on Helping the Diamondbacks Win Games
The Arizona Diamondbacks appear to have dodged a bullet in what could have been the most devastating injury to hit the team yet. Already down Gold Glovers Christian Walker, (Oblique) and Gabriel Moreno (Groin), Ketel Marte had to be removed from the game after getting banged on the ankle from a slide from Phillies Garrett Stubbs.
Marte was removed from the game but afterwards said he was just sore from what the team officially said was a left ankle contusion. Marte admitted it was concerning in the moment, but fortunately he said he will be good to go after getting a day off Sunday. He plans to play Monday night.
In the first inning of the game he stepped up to the plate to face Phillies starter Aaron Nola with over 46,000 fans at Chase Field chanting "MVP! MVP !". As he so often does, Marte responded in the moment, this time with a moon shot home run to give the D-backs an early 1-0 lead.
He was asked what that felt like to hear those chants. "When I hear that I'm proud of myself, it feels good, but right now I'm not focused on that, I'm focused on helping my team."
That's exactly what Marte is doing. The D-backs are 65-53 and hold the second NL Wild Card position. They lead the majors in scoring with an astounding 5.19 Runs per game. It's been a team effort no doubt, but no player has been more instrumental to the team's success than Marte.
It was his 30th homer of the year, and 10th in the first inning. Marte now ranks 3rd in the National League in homers, behind only Designated Hitters Marcel Ozuna and Shohei Ohtani, who have 35 each. Another DH, Kyle Schwarber is three behind Marte with 27.
It's remarkable what Marte is doing. While those other hitters on the homerun leader board never play the field, Marte has played nearly 800 innings at second base. And he's doing so at a Gold Glove caliber level. Both Baseball Reference and Fangraphs rate him as the second best defensive second baseman in the league.
That's added up to 6.2 WAR according to Baseball Reference and 5.4 from Fangraphs. By Comparison, the Dodgers Ohtani has 5.9 and 5.6 WAR respectively. In other words they have roughly the same WAR total.
It is with a sigh of relief from all concerned that Ketel Marte will get to continue the pursuit of helping the Arizona Diamondbacks back into the Postseason. If he continues to play at this MVP caliber level for the next six weeks, it's highly likely that's exactly where the team will be.