Ketel Marte Removed from D-backs' Win as Precaution
Diamondbacks starting second baseman Ketel Marte was lifted for a pinch-hitter in the seventh inning of Wednesday's win over the San Francisco Giants. Jordan Lawlar came up to the plate for Marte and finished the game at second base.
After the game, Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo told reporters, including MLB.com's Steve Gilbert and The Arizona Republic's Nick Piecoro that Marte was feeling a sore hip flexor and was removed from the game as a precaution. Piecoro adds that Marte requested to be removed from the game, as he felt general body stiffness and didn't want to push it.
Gilbert adds that Lovullo planned to get his starting second baseman an off day in the series finale but Marte convinced his manager to start him. He went 2-for-4 with two home runs and drove in three in what was ultimately a one-run win.
It doesn't appear to be a serious injury for Marte, which is good news for the Diamondbacks. They'll have an off day on Thursday before returning home for a three-game series against the Colorado Rockies, who sit in the basement in the National League West. Marte is expected to be in the lineup on Friday.
Another injury would have been a problem, as he's already missed four weeks this season with a Grade 1 hamstring strain. Marte had just returned to the lineup earlier this month from that injury. On the season, he's hitting .262 with five home runs and a .931 OPS in 20 games.
The Diamondbacks just completed 16 straight games without an off-day. Marte has gotten multiple scheduled off-days for the duration of this period, as is standard for return-to-play protocols. It's best for both Marte and the Diamondbacks that too much is not asked of him right away.
