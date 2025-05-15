Inside The Diamondbacks

Ketel Marte Removed from D-backs' Win as Precaution

Ketel Marte felt general body stiffness at the end of Wednesday's win over the Giants, but should be back in the lineup on Friday against Colorado.

Michael McDermott

May 12, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte (4) throws out San Francisco Giants right fielder Mike Yastrzemski (not pictured) during the sixth inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images
May 12, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte (4) throws out San Francisco Giants right fielder Mike Yastrzemski (not pictured) during the sixth inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images / Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images
In this story:

Diamondbacks starting second baseman Ketel Marte was lifted for a pinch-hitter in the seventh inning of Wednesday's win over the San Francisco Giants. Jordan Lawlar came up to the plate for Marte and finished the game at second base.

After the game, Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo told reporters, including MLB.com's Steve Gilbert and The Arizona Republic's Nick Piecoro that Marte was feeling a sore hip flexor and was removed from the game as a precaution. Piecoro adds that Marte requested to be removed from the game, as he felt general body stiffness and didn't want to push it.

Gilbert adds that Lovullo planned to get his starting second baseman an off day in the series finale but Marte convinced his manager to start him. He went 2-for-4 with two home runs and drove in three in what was ultimately a one-run win.

It doesn't appear to be a serious injury for Marte, which is good news for the Diamondbacks. They'll have an off day on Thursday before returning home for a three-game series against the Colorado Rockies, who sit in the basement in the National League West. Marte is expected to be in the lineup on Friday.

Another injury would have been a problem, as he's already missed four weeks this season with a Grade 1 hamstring strain. Marte had just returned to the lineup earlier this month from that injury. On the season, he's hitting .262 with five home runs and a .931 OPS in 20 games.

The Diamondbacks just completed 16 straight games without an off-day. Marte has gotten multiple scheduled off-days for the duration of this period, as is standard for return-to-play protocols. It's best for both Marte and the Diamondbacks that too much is not asked of him right away.

The below articles contain more information on scheduled off-days, return-to-play protocol and injury management:

Related Content

Do the Diamondbacks Rest Their Top Starters More than Other Teams?

Who Manages Diamondbacks Player Load and Return-to-Play Protocols?

Published
Michael McDermott
MICHAEL MCDERMOTT

Michael McDermott is a writer for Arizona Diamondbacks On SI. Over the past 10 years, he's published thousands of articles on the Diamondbacks for SB Nation's AZ Snake Pit, Arizona Diamondbacks on SI, Burn City Sports, and FanSided's Venom Strikes. Most of his work includes game coverage, prospect coverage in the Arizona Fall League, and doing deep analytical dives on player performances. You can follow him on Twitter @MichaelMcDMLB

Home/Arizona Diamondbacks News