Kevin Newman Embracing "Ready to Go" Role, D-backs' Connected Culture
When the Arizona Diamondbacks signed Kevin Newman to a minor league deal in the off-season, it wasn't projected to be the kind of move that significantly impacted the club in the coming season.
Newman had come into 2024 with a handful of solid platoon seasons behind him, primarily serving as a shortstop. But he failed to make the D-backs' Opening Day roster initially, and was released by the club.
However, the veteran then signed a second minor league deal, and when starting shortstop Geraldo Perdomo went down with a meniscus injury in early April, Newman was the next man up.
He began with a rough stretch, hitting just .216 going into May 13th. That night, he began to turn his season around, as a 4-for-5 night culminated with a thrilling walk-off hit to complete a sweep of the Cincinnati Reds, his former club.
Since that day, he's put forward a solid season, raising his slash to .266/.300/.367 on the season. Sure, the power isn't quite there, and he doesn't walk frequently, but he's been able to work solid at-bats and come up in big moments.
Defensively, he's developed into a solid utility infielder, making plays at any and all infield positions. He's served as a solid backup shortstop behind Perdomo, filled in at first base in the absence of Christian Walker, second base to spell Ketel Marte, and even spent a short time at third base.
The D-backs coaching staff is known to make the most of their position players defensively, and it's showed up in Newman's numbers this year. He's worth 1.9 bWAR this season, and posted a total of +9 Defensive Runs Saved.
Those nine runs are the most he's saved in a season, and mark the first time he's been worth a positive DRS value since 2021.
He's frequently out taking ground balls early before games, and the hard work has paid off in his gameplay as of late.
That defense was on full display last night, as he made a pair of excellent plays to help shut down the dangerous Phillies' offense.
He's had to stay on his toes, ready to play at a moment's notice, but the veteran is embracing the role. Diamondbacks On SI had a chance to catch up with Newman today.
“Yeah, I mean that’s kind of my role. You’ve got to prepare every day [to] come into a game, whether it was late at first base," Newman said, "Unfortunately a situation like last night [with the injury to Marte], but just staying ready’s kind of my role.”
Perhaps it's the coaching staff, perhaps the D-backs' culture. Regardless of the cause of his surge on both sides of the plate, he's plugged in to Arizona's connected nature, and reflected on the selfless nature of the club.
“It’s like every night someone else is coming through with the big hit. So many guys have stepped up, obviously we have Ketel [Marte], who’s had an incredible season already, and he’s been consistent, but it’s not just him..." Newman said
"It’s cool that like, you just have guys that are consistently giving great at-bats, coming through in big moments, and I feel like we’re just feeding off each other.”
Newman confirmed that the D-backs' culture simply feels "different," and that the culture that's been created in the desert is one of selfless support.
“It is special, it is different, I truly feel like we play for each other and we want each other to be as successful as possible in every situation, and just feeding off each others' energy, really. And it’s infectious, and we’re rolling, we want to keep rolling,” Newman said.