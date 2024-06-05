Logan Allen Relishes 'Unsung Hero' Role in Diamondbacks Bullpen
Diamondbacks left-handed reliever Logan Allen has gone relatively under the radar as a contributor to Arizona's success. In reality, he's served a necessary role, albeit in a behind-the-scenes fashion.
Arizona signed Allen to a minor league deal this season, and he made his debut on April 18th against the Giants, where he pitched 4 2/3 innings of bulk relief.
The left-hander has pitched both in bulk relief and in shorter outings, in a variety of situations. Allen's ERA might not be the most appealing, at 4.13, but his value comes more from the ability to help keep the rest of the bullpen rested.
Inside the Diamondbacks had a chance to catch up with Allen and discuss his ability to pitch whenever called upon in order to help save other relievers' arms.
“Feel like it’s kind of an unsung hero. Kind of like it a little bit. I’ve gotten into a good rhythm with it, and kind of a routine. Sometimes those innings are going to be the really fun innings… and then sometimes it’s those situations… where the bullpen was very very taxed,” Allen said.
The lefty has pitched as little as 1/3 of an inning, and as much as 4 2/3. He's pitched about every length in between as well, and he's had to be ready to pitch in whatever situation, without always knowing ahead of time.
Regardless, he approaches it with a positive attitude. Allen sees his chance to help keep Arizona's bullpen fresh as a good usage of his talent.
“I like the role I'm in, I feel like helping save the bullpen when I can will help us win more ball games… This is an outstanding bullpen we have, they do an amazing job managing it and I think the way that they have used me so far… it has, in my opinion, exponentially helped keep this bullpen to the level it needs to be," Allen said.
“It is difficult, it’s one of the less desirable jobs in baseball, but like I said I’m having fun with it.”
With that versatility comes the need to remain fresh and ready to enter at any time. While it can be difficult to get a routine going in a role like Allen's, the lefty said he ensures that he's getting a regular workload, throwing off the mound every other day regardless of his usage.
“There’s going to be times where the boys are rolling, and everything is going great, and they don’t need to use me. Those are the times that I have to kind of bear down and put a little work load on my arm," said Allen, "the change we’re kind of making is start putting hitters in the box, just to stand in, get that visual of that game-like situation."
Notably, Allen said he has to approach his role with a "starting" mindset, looking to be as efficient as possible rather than trying to ramp up the strikeouts.
“It’s a starting pitching mindset for me, which is creating weak contact… I feel like when I try to get nasty I'm a little all over the zone, versus trusting my ability to throw this to these locations, and just let them put the ball in play. Our defense is good enough," Allen said.
“When I come in the game, I'm a starting pitcher at that point. How many innings can I get through with the least amount of pitches as possible?”
However Allen is used by Lovullo and the D-backs' management, the left-hander is embracing the role in helping keep crucial relievers healthy and rested. He expressed joy about his time spent with the D-backs organization.
“This organization is unbelievable, it’s the best place I’ve been, it’s the most fun I’ve had playing baseball…The people here are as good of people as you’re going to find in the game of baseball.”