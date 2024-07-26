Merrill Kelly and Eduardo Rodriguez are Throwing Simulation Games
Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo returned from a long trip that included managing the MLB All-Star game, and series in Chicago and Kansas City that netted his team a 4-2 record.
The D-backs are 53-50 and start a three-game series against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Chase Field tonight. As is custom, Lovullo addressed the media to give updates regarding the team.
Kelly and Rodriguez Progressed to Simulation Games
Merrill Kelly and Eduardo Rodriguez both threw simulation games this week. Kelly's was on Thursday and Rodriguez threw today. Both pitchers threw two innings and between 42-44 pitches.
Kelly will throw a bullpen session on Sunday and Rodriguez will do the same on Monday. If all goes well both pitchers will continue their simulation game schedule, presumably every five days, meaning Kelly's next sim game should be Tuesday and Rodriguez on Wednesday.
The inning count, or "up-down" go up by one and the pitches by 15, according to Lovullo, so look for the next update to be three innings and 55+ pitches for each pitcher by the middle of next week. Lovullo has often stated that he doesn't start really honing in on a return date until the pitchers get over that 3/50 threshold.
Blake Walston threw a live bullpen session and was hitting 93-94. Lovullo said he still needs to "compete, build strength, and get reps."
A.J. Puk
The Diamondbcks traded with the Miami Marlins for reliever A.J. Puk last night. Puk has not yet arrived in Arizona, due to flight issues. He is expected to arrive tomorrow morning.
Lovullo is very excited about the prospect of having a power lefty with velocity to complement Joe Mantiply. "I've watched him compete from the other dugout, it's a lot of stuff, it's extra velo, and he can sit in a big inning, I know that."
Lovullo has had to lean heavily on Joe Mantiply this season. Due to the season-ending injury to Kyle Nelson and the suspension of Andrew Saalfrank, there have been large chunks of the season where Mantiply was the only lefty available. As a result Mantiply has had to appear in 47 games already.
"I've had to really strategically know when I'm going to use Mantiply," Lovullo said. "Sometimes I have to save it for the most critical time. Sometimes that passes and I miss that and I hate myself for that. But now I don't have to worry about that."
Lovullo said that having the second lefty is really going to help. "I've been wearing Joe down a little bit... Joe is built for a sprint, he's not built for a marathon, but he wears down and I've got to give him days down."
"Now I have two options for a left-hander to go in there and attack... It's just nice to have a lefty with a lot of velo, there's a lot of room for error in there... it's going to give me another weapon."
Being Trade Deadline Buyers Impact on the Clubhouse
Lovullo was asked what it means to the players that the team is in buy mode and adding players. "It means we're here to compete, we're here to win games, and the front office is backing that. They understand that we're that close, that piece or two could push us in the right direction."
"The fact that we're in buy mode means our front office believes in us. We've always believed in ourselves, deep down in my core I know that Mike [Hazen] believes in what's going on here but now he's endorsed it."
