D-backs to Get First Look at Top Pitching Prospect

Sunday afternoon's matchup with the Los Angeles Angels will be the first live game action of the year for Arizona Diamondbacks pitching prospect Kohl Drake.

Drake, 25, was the D-backs' top pitching prospect and No. 6 overall prospect in the 2025 season. He was the primary return in the trade that sent veteran Merrill Kelly to the Texas Rangers at the deadline.

Drake had been carving up Double-A to the tune of a 2.44 ERA with the Rangers before he was promoted. Upon coming over to Arizona's organization, he was met with the brutal reality of Reno, posting a 9.18 ERA over four starts before going down with an injury.

"It's tough," Drake told Diamondbacks On SI's Jack Sommers. "It gets pretty dry out there [in Reno]. I think that's the hardest part. The pitches don't move as much when you're there and trying not to let that get in your head has kind of been the big key factor as to pitching and just the PCL in general."

Arizona Diamondbacks' Kohl Drake on Pitching in the PCL

Drake said pitching in that type of offense-heavy environment requires throwing more by feel, and, to at least a certain degree, not getting too caught up on the raw results.

"Obviously, the numbers are going to be what they are," he said. "You just have to just really trust yourself and understand that it is the situation that you're in and that there's nothing that's going to change that. Having a bad mindset about it is just not going to help at all in any way."

But Drake is healthy now, and is preparing for his first Cactus League start. He'll be the second member of the Kelly trade in a row to make a start this spring, following up fellow left-hander Mitch Bratt's start on Saturday.

Related Content: D-backs Pitcher Mitch Bratt Had Impressive Statement after First Start

Drake relies on four pitches primarily: a fastball, curveball, cutter and changeup. He's working on adding a slider. Though he's generally been more of a swing-and-miss arm, Drake has had to rely on pitching to contact more as he's risen through the levels.

"My mindset on the mound is just to go out there and attack with all the pitches I've got," he said. "Let's get strike one, and then try and get strike two after that has kind of been the thing that's helped me most throughout my minor league career so far."